Hurricanes play steady game, shut out Panthers in Game 4

SUNRISE, Fla. -- On Sunday, Taylor Hall had this to say about the Carolina Hurricanes mindset going into Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final.

"We're thinking about winning the game 1-0."

They just about did it, albeit with an additional two empty-net goals, to keep their season alive and finally end a 16-year, 15-game losing streak in the Eastern Conference Final.

Logan Stankoven's goal at 10:45 of the second period gave Carolina its first lead in the series. It stayed as the difference-maker after Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal tacked on the 5-on-6 goals.

Frederik Andersen made 20 saves and Carolina won 3-0 against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday. It's their first win in the conference final since June 1, 2006, when Rod Brind'Amour scored the game-winning goal in Game 7 against the Buffalo Sabres.

"It's nice to not have to talk about that," said Brind'Amour, the Hurricanes coach.

The Panthers, who had won seven straight conference final games against Carolina, still lead the best-of-7 series 3-1, but the Hurricanes married the belief they maintained even down 3-0 in the series with hope that comes out of finally getting a win in the conference final.

They're going to find out how powerful that combination can be.

"I thought we were good all night," Brind'Amour said. "It was how we need to play if we're going to have a chance, and we still have a chance."