Panthers lack killer instinct with opportunity to advance to 3rd straight Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers will have to wait at least another two days to make their plans for another trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

Instead, they’ll be preparing for another game in the Eastern Conference Final after a lackluster 3-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

Missing energy and urgency against a desperate Hurricanes team trying to avoid a sweep in the best-of-7 series, the Panthers were a bit off throughout the night. A costly mistake led to Logan Stankoven’s goal at 10:45 of the second period, and Carolina added late empty-net goals from Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal to send the series back to Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, for Game 5 on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“Obviously, the other team needs to show up and have their best game, and I think Carolina did today,” Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said. “They had their best game of the series and they’re a really good team. So, they played really well. They deserved to win today, but that’s OK. We’ll learn. We’ll recover from this one and move on.”

Florida still leads 3-1 in the series and is 7-2 on the road in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including wins in their past four road games and the first two games of this series. So, there’s no reason to panic.

The Panthers’ loss was the latest example of a lack of killer instinct, though, in closeout games that’s become a theme for them the past two seasons.

Coach Paul Maurice saw similarities in the Panthers’ performance Monday to their 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the first round after they won the first two games of that series on the road, and a 2-0 loss in Game 6 of the second against the Toronto Maple Leafs when they had a chance to end that series at home.

And, of course, Florida let a 3-0 series lead slip away in the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers last season before rebounding with a 2-1 victory in Game 7 to capture their first championship.

“You don’t own your lessons learned,” Maurice said. “You get a percentage of them you get to keep. We’ve been pretty good learning our lessons, so that was another one.

“At the end of the day, I have a job to do: get them to play a certain way, look a certain way. I don’t think I got that done.”

What was missing for the Panthers on Monday?

“I think just a little jump,” center Sam Bennett said. “We were a little hesitant tonight. The last three games we were aggressive, we had more pace to our game, more jump, and I think just a little sitting back tonight. … That’s not the norm for us, so I’m sure it’s a pretty easy fix to turn that around.”