DETROIT -- Jordan Martinook had a goal and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes to a 2-1 victory against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday.
Hurricanes edge Red Wings, hand them 3rd straight loss
Martinook has goal, assist for Carolina, which has won 3 of 4
Jordan Staal also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 24 saves for the Hurricanes (36-22-4), who have won three of their past four.
“I loved it. I thought we played three good periods without a letdown,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “That’s a really good team, and we didn’t give up a lot. That was a great effort.”
Elmer Soderblom scored, and Alex Lyon made 28 saves for the Red Wings (30-25-6), who lost their third straight game and fifth in seven (2-4-1). It was their first game since a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series in Columbus on Saturday.
The Hurricanes took a 1-0 lead at 18:59 of the first period. Jalen Chatfield forced Moritz Seider into a defensive-zone turnover along the left boards, then passed to Martinook at the top of the slot for a backhand past Lyon.
Staal made it 2-0 at 1:29 of the second period, taking advantage of a misplay by Lyon behind the Detroit net and wrapping the puck around the right post.
“It’s a shame that the winning goal came on a bad bounce, because I thought Alex made a lot of great saves for us,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said.
The Hurricanes dominated possession late in the second period, forcing Red Wings defensemen Albert Johansson (4:28) and Simon Edvinsson (4:24) into an extended shift, but Lyon kept Carolina from scoring.
“At the end of a shift like that, you are breathing through your eyelids, to be honest,” Seider said. “You just try to absorb everything and use your last percentage of energy to defend the net. I thought they handled it very, very well.”
Soderblom cut it to 2-1 at 10:05 of the third period. He went around Dmitry Orlov on the left wing before cutting inside to score from low in the left circle to the short side.
Soderblom was moved up to a line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond.
“It’s a lot of fun to play with two great players like that,” he said. “Every player wants to be on that line, because they create space for you.”
Lyon kept it a one-goal game by stopping Taylor Hall on a penalty shot at 15:22. Hall had been hooked by Erik Gustafsson on a breakaway.
“We should have had way more goals,” Brind’Amour said. “We had a lot of good chances, but it would have been nice to finish a few more.
“[Lyon] had a lot to do with that. He was really good tonight.”
Raymond was injured by a hit from Staal as the final buzzer sounded. He left the ice under his own power after being attended to by the Detroit training staff.
"I think he's OK,” McLellan said. “He took a forearm, I think, up to the jaw area, but I think he's fine.”
NOTES: The Red Wings were just 19-for-48 on face-offs (40 percent), a stat McLellan mentioned as a key part of the game. They are at 50.5 percent for the season. … Detroit forward Alex DeBrincat had his point streak end at an NHL career-high nine games. … Andersen is 12-1-1 in 14 career starts against the Red Wings.