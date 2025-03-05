Hurricanes edge Red Wings, hand them 3rd straight loss

Jordan Staal also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 24 saves for the Hurricanes (36-22-4), who have won three of their past four.

“I loved it. I thought we played three good periods without a letdown,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “That’s a really good team, and we didn’t give up a lot. That was a great effort.”

Elmer Soderblom scored, and Alex Lyon made 28 saves for the Red Wings (30-25-6), who lost their third straight game and fifth in seven (2-4-1). It was their first game since a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series in Columbus on Saturday.

The Hurricanes took a 1-0 lead at 18:59 of the first period. Jalen Chatfield forced Moritz Seider into a defensive-zone turnover along the left boards, then passed to Martinook at the top of the slot for a backhand past Lyon.