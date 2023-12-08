Flames score 3 in 3rd, rally past Hurricanes

Blake Coleman had a goal and an assist, and Connor Zary and Rasmus Andersson scored for the Flames (11-12-3), who lead the NHL with five wins when trailing after two periods. Dustin Wolf made 30 saves.

Michael Bunting and Stefan Noesen scored, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 24 saves for the Hurricanes (14-11-1), who have lost three in a row including a 6-1 defeat at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Calgary scored three goals 6:02 apart in the third period to erase a 2-0 deficit.

Andersson beat Kochetkov with a backhand from the low slot at 5:42 to cut Carolina's lead to 2-1.

Zary tied it 2-2 at 7:03 when he swatted in a loose puck that had trickled behind Kochetkov.

Coleman put the Flames ahead 3-2 at 11:44 with a short-handed wrist shot over the glove of Kochetkov.

Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho scored at 15:05, but Calgary successfully challenged for goaltender interference prior to the goal.

Noesen tipped a point shot from Jaccob Slavin behind Wolf 2:10 into the first period to put Carolina up 1-0.

Calgary has allowed the first goal in eight straight games.

Bunting extended the lead to 2-0 at 8:49 when he tipped in Dmitry Orlov's one-timer from the point.