Ovechkin opens 'office' to children impacted by cancer at Capitals facility

Wore lavender mullet, brought smiles to patients shooting puck from left circle

Capitals HFC skate story Ovi and Sunny

© Washington Capitals Photography

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin's office was open for visitors during the Washington Capitals' annual Hockey Fights Cancer skate at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Thursday.

Having the opportunity to shoot the puck with the NHL's all-time goal-scoring leader from his favorite spot in the left circle brought plenty of smiles from children impacted by cancer who participated in the skate with Capitals players.

"To see how they smile, to see how they have fun, score goals, skate around, chat with us, it's very important and it's very cool," Ovechkin said.

For the skate, each player was paired with a child from Blood Cancer United Mid-Atlantic, Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, MedStar Health or Sunrise Day Camp Greater Washington. This year's skate was different, though, after Ovechkin, who holds the NHL record with 930 goals, announced Oct. 5 that this will be his final season in the League. 

So, instead of being paired with one child, the 41-year-old forward set up shop in the "Ovi's Office" station in the left circle, and each child took turns shooting from there.

"The kids have fun," Ovechkin said. "They shoot the pucks. They (skate) around, smiling, laughing and their parents are happy, so it's very important."

Capitals HFC skate story main

© Washington Capitals Photography

Ovechkin appeared to enjoy it as much as the children. Like some of them, their parents and his teammates, Ovechkin donned a lavender mullet wig to join the fun.

"He's always got the biggest smile out there and has a great time," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. "I bet if you ask him in a few years … he'll miss days like this, being able to give back like this."

All the Capitals players wore lavender-and-white Hockey Fights Cancer-themed jerseys that they will also wear when they arrive for their Hockey Fights Cancer Night game against the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena on Nov. 19. The jerseys will be autographed and auctioned in a Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer auction (washcaps.com/hfcauction).

The Hockey Fights Cancer skate is also about bringing a joyful distraction to these children during a difficult time.

"These kids go through something that you don't wish upon anybody, and they come in with the biggest smiles on their face," Capitals forward Alex Tuch said. "They had the whole world against them and had to go through a battle that, unless you've gone through it, you don't understand. So, to see them come in and have so much fun and just be a part of their day and be a part of their journey and experience is really special for all of us."

Capitals HFC skate story Tuch and Nate

© Washington Capitals Photography

Tuch was paired with Nate Greenberg, a 13-year-old in remission from Ewing Sarcoma who completed 14 rounds of chemotherapy and 20 blood transfusions in 2025. 

"While I was in treatment, I was always feeling like there's nothing I can do that's normal, I can't go outside and play," Greenberg said. "But being out here, just made me feel awesome. It was great."

Among the other children participating was 5-year-old Sunny Thornton, who was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March of 2025. Thornton was paired with goalie Logan Thompson for the skate, but she also was able to catch up with Ovechkin, who she walked the red carpet with before the Capitals' home opener last season.

Sunny's mother, Katie Thortnon, said she was upset when she was unable to attend the Capitals home opener this season because she was getting treatment at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.  

"She said, 'It's just down the street. Why can't we go?'" Katie Thornton said. "I tried to explain it to her, and she made a little video to Ovi wishing him good luck and then she got a video back from Ovi saying that he's sorry that he missed her and that he got the win for her. 

"So, when they got to see each other today it was really special."

Ovechkin was just as happy to see Sunny.

"Unfortunately, she couldn't come for opening night, but we sent her a video," Ovechkin said. "So, we have a connection, and we will always have it."

Capitals HFC skate story Dubous Evelyn and SlapShot

© Washington Capitals Photography

Those suffering from pediatric cancer has long been an important cause to Ovechkin, who is active in raising funds and awareness through THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer, with which he has made a donation for each goal he has scored since his 885th, with Monumental Sports & Entertainment matching his contributions. Since its inception March 5, 2025, the campaign has raised more than $276,000, which will be used toward establishing the Alex Ovechkin GR8 Chase Pediatric Cancer Research Grant through the V Foundation and Hockey Fights Cancer.

"They are truly fighters," Ovechkin said. "They have this kind of thing in their lives, and they fight for their lives and they're truly warriors."

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