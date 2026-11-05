Ovechkin opens 'office' to children impacted by cancer at Capitals facility

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin's office was open for visitors during the Washington Capitals' annual Hockey Fights Cancer skate at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Thursday.

Having the opportunity to shoot the puck with the NHL's all-time goal-scoring leader from his favorite spot in the left circle brought plenty of smiles from children impacted by cancer who participated in the skate with Capitals players.

"To see how they smile, to see how they have fun, score goals, skate around, chat with us, it's very important and it's very cool," Ovechkin said.

For the skate, each player was paired with a child from Blood Cancer United Mid-Atlantic, Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, MedStar Health or Sunrise Day Camp Greater Washington. This year's skate was different, though, after Ovechkin, who holds the NHL record with 930 goals, announced Oct. 5 that this will be his final season in the League.

So, instead of being paired with one child, the 41-year-old forward set up shop in the "Ovi's Office" station in the left circle, and each child took turns shooting from there.

"The kids have fun," Ovechkin said. "They shoot the pucks. They (skate) around, smiling, laughing and their parents are happy, so it's very important."