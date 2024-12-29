ST. LOUIS -- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 35 saves for the Buffalo Sabres in their third straight win, 4-2 against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Sunday.
Luukkonen makes 35 saves, Sabres defeat Blues for 3rd straight win
Buffalo, which had lost 13 in row before winning streak, scores twice in 3rd to pull away
Tage Thompson and Jason Zucker each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (14-19-4), who had lost 13 straight (0-10-3) prior to their winning streak. Jack Quinn had two assists.
Brayden Schenn and Nathan Walker scored for the Blues (17-17-4), who had won two straight and failed to put together a three-game winning streak for the sixth time this season (0-5-1). Jordan Binnington allowed four goals on 16 shots for St. Louis, which will next face the Chicago Blackhawks in the Discover NHL Winter Classic on Tuesday (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).
Nathan Walker scored for the Blues to tie it 2-2 at 5:56 of the third period on a rebound at the right post after Luukkonen stopped Colton Parayko’s shot from below the right circle.
Zucker's power-play goal at 10:30, a one-timer from the slot, put Buffalo back ahead 3-2.
Jiri Kulich passed it to himself off the left-side boards as he broke out of the defensive zone and beat Binnington from a tight angle below the left circle for the 4-2 final at 16:19.
Krebs put Buffalo ahead 1-0 at 6:52 of the first period, his first goal in 16 games, on the Sabres’ first shot of the game. Kulich won a face-off back to Bowen Byram, who passed to Rasmus Dahlin for a one-timer that found Krebs for a tap-in at the right post.
Thompson scored a power-play goal to make it 2-0 at 13:06. He took a pass from Zucker on a 3-on-2 rush and beat Binnington with a snap shot from the slot.
Schenn cut it to 2-1 at 15:47 when he tapped in a loose puck in the crease after Parayko’s slap shot wasn’t handled cleanly by Luukkonen.