Luukkonen makes 35 saves, Sabres defeat Blues for 3rd straight win

Tage Thompson and Jason Zucker each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (14-19-4), who had lost 13 straight (0-10-3) prior to their winning streak. Jack Quinn had two assists.

Brayden Schenn and Nathan Walker scored for the Blues (17-17-4), who had won two straight and failed to put together a three-game winning streak for the sixth time this season (0-5-1). Jordan Binnington allowed four goals on 16 shots for St. Louis, which will next face the Chicago Blackhawks in the Discover NHL Winter Classic on Tuesday (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

Nathan Walker scored for the Blues to tie it 2-2 at 5:56 of the third period on a rebound at the right post after Luukkonen stopped Colton Parayko’s shot from below the right circle.

Zucker's power-play goal at 10:30, a one-timer from the slot, put Buffalo back ahead 3-2.

Jiri Kulich passed it to himself off the left-side boards as he broke out of the defensive zone and beat Binnington from a tight angle below the left circle for the 4-2 final at 16:19.

Krebs put Buffalo ahead 1-0 at 6:52 of the first period, his first goal in 16 games, on the Sabres’ first shot of the game. Kulich won a face-off back to Bowen Byram, who passed to Rasmus Dahlin for a one-timer that found Krebs for a tap-in at the right post.

Thompson scored a power-play goal to make it 2-0 at 13:06. He took a pass from Zucker on a 3-on-2 rush and beat Binnington with a snap shot from the slot.

Schenn cut it to 2-1 at 15:47 when he tapped in a loose puck in the crease after Parayko’s slap shot wasn’t handled cleanly by Luukkonen.