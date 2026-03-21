Carrick breaks tie in 3rd, Sabres defeat Kings for 4th straight win

Carrick gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead at 11:12 when he skated to the front of the net from the right boards and lifted a backhander past the blocker of Anton Forsberg for his fourth goal in five games. Los Angeles challenged the play for a missed stoppage, but video review determined Buffalo forward Zach Benson did not play the puck with a high stick, and the goal was upheld.

Tage Thompson and Benson each had a goal and an assist, and Rasmus Dahlin also scored for the Sabres (44-20-6), who have won 12 of their past 13 games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves.

Artemi Panarin scored the lone goal for the Kings (28-25-16), who are 2-2-2 in their past six. Forsberg made 29 saves.

Panarin gave the Kings a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 10:48 of the first period. Anze Kopitar sent a backhand pass to Panarin in the left face-off circle, where he put a one-timer under Luukkonen's stick.

Kopitar's assist was his 700th point on home ice (228 goals, 472 assists), tying Marcel Dionne for the most in franchise history.

Thompson tied it 1-1 at 4:05 of the second period. He collected the rebound from Peyton Krebs' point shot, patiently stickhandled around Forsberg and tucked the puck into an open net at the left post.

On the ensuing power play after Carrick's goal, Dahlin made it 3-1 at 12:11 of the third. His wrist shot from the right circle was initially stopped by Forsberg, but Kings defenseman Cody Ceci knocked the puck out of the air through Forsberg's pads from in front.

Benson secured the 4-1 final with an empty-net goal at 17:35.