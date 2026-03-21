Carrick breaks tie in 3rd, Sabres defeat Kings for 4th straight win

Forward scores at 11:12 for Buffalo, which has won 12 of 13; Los Angeles has lost 4 of 6

Sabres at Kings | Recap

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Sam Carrick scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-1 victory against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

Carrick gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead at 11:12 when he skated to the front of the net from the right boards and lifted a backhander past the blocker of Anton Forsberg for his fourth goal in five games. Los Angeles challenged the play for a missed stoppage, but video review determined Buffalo forward Zach Benson did not play the puck with a high stick, and the goal was upheld.

Tage Thompson and Benson each had a goal and an assist, and Rasmus Dahlin also scored for the Sabres (44-20-6), who have won 12 of their past 13 games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves.

Artemi Panarin scored the lone goal for the Kings (28-25-16), who are 2-2-2 in their past six. Forsberg made 29 saves.

Panarin gave the Kings a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 10:48 of the first period. Anze Kopitar sent a backhand pass to Panarin in the left face-off circle, where he put a one-timer under Luukkonen's stick. 

Kopitar's assist was his 700th point on home ice (228 goals, 472 assists), tying Marcel Dionne for the most in franchise history.

Thompson tied it 1-1 at 4:05 of the second period. He collected the rebound from Peyton Krebs' point shot, patiently stickhandled around Forsberg and tucked the puck into an open net at the left post.

On the ensuing power play after Carrick's goal, Dahlin made it 3-1 at 12:11 of the third. His wrist shot from the right circle was initially stopped by Forsberg, but Kings defenseman Cody Ceci knocked the puck out of the air through Forsberg's pads from in front.

Benson secured the 4-1 final with an empty-net goal at 17:35.

Related Content

Coach’s Challenge: BUF @ LAK – 11:12 of the Third Period

Sabres enjoying 'great chemistry,' having fun during push for playoffs: GM

Latest News

Werenski has 3 assists in 1st, Blue Jackets top Kraken to push point streak to 12

Stolarz injured in warmups for Maple Leafs, taken to hospital

Tarasenko scores in OT, Wild defeat Stars to gain in Central race

Top 10 moments in Kraft Hockeyville history

Kraft Hockeyville 2026 top 2 finalists announced

Flyers get past Sharks for 7th straight road win

Wild celebrates Spurgeon’s 1,000th NHL game with special pregame ceremony

Stamkos scores twice, Predators defeat Golden Knights

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Greer to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Panthers game

NHL Status Report: Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek out for Wild against Stars

Draisaitl hopes to return for Oilers 'at some point' in playoffs: report

Karlsson scores twice, Penguins defeat Jets in shootout

NHL On Tap: Red Wings host Bruins in Atlantic Division clash

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

Killorn has goal, 2 assists for Ducks in win against Mammoth