NHL Power Players youth advisory board applications now being accepted

NEW YORK/TORONTO -- For the eighth straight year, the National Hockey League (NHL®) will accept applications for NHL Power Players™, a youth advisory board which brings together young hockey fans, ages 13-17, to provide input to the NHL on hockey-related topics important to their generation. Starting today through June 3, fans may apply here to be considered for participation in the program.

The NHL will select up to 25 young hockey fans from across the U.S. and Canada based on the unique and innovative ideas they want to share with the League related to their local communities and hockey in general.

The new class of NHL Power Players will participate in remote meetings conducted throughout the 2026/27 NHL season to provide the League with feedback and suggestions on a wide range of topics including community engagement, marketing of the sport, and events to help accelerate fandom amongst their peer group. Selected participants will serve as an advisor for one NHL season.

“The NHL Power Players program is rooted in listening to the next generation of fans,” said Heidi Browning, NHL Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer. “As we open applications for year eight, the program continues to ensure the voices of young fans directly influence the content we create, the platforms we prioritize, and how they experience the NHL every day.”

NHL Power Players will have the opportunity for their voice to be heard by the NHL, learn about the business side of sports, develop lasting friendships with fellow NHL Power Players, and attend NHL tentpole events.

Participants chosen for NHL Power Players will be announced in advance of the 2026-27 NHL season. Fans ages 13-17 years old living in the U.S. or Canada are eligible to apply.