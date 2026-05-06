Live NHL Draft Lottery show in real time, ‘compelling,’ ‘super-exciting’

SECAUCUS, N.J. -- The NHL Draft Lottery has always seemed to carry the ingredients of the sport itself, from hope, chance and the belief that one moment could bend the future of a franchise.

The Toronto Maple Leafs gained that opportunity after winning the 2026 version at NHL Network studios on Tuesday.

It was a moment when the studio lights beamed and logos gleamed as they would for a Stanley Cup Playoff game. Fans were certainly gathered in living rooms throughout the world wearing sweaters of teams that finished far from the postseason but not far from belief.

There were draft parties throughout North America and executives representing 11 NHL clubs with the chance of winning the No. 1 pick.

And there was NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, hands clasped and that familiar grin signaling his comfort with the spectacle.

He gave credit for the idea of the live, real-time Draft Lottery to Steve Mayer, President of NHL Content & Events.

"He says, 'This is an exciting moment,' when we would do it in the room before (NHL Deputy Commissioner) Bill Daly would do the reveal. (Mayer) said, 'Let's do it live.'

"I gave him 10 reasons that we should be concerned, including what if the machine breaks. And he said, 'No, no we're going to be fine.' (Mayer) is the one who figured out how to make it an interesting and compelling show."

The 2026 NHL Draft Lottery marked the second straight year the event was televised live.

There were eight rehearsals performed before it was time for the real-time televised event at 7 p.m. EST.

"The ninth time is the charm," Mayer said.