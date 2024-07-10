Bruins bolster lineup with Lindholm, Zadorov additions

Key departures

Linus Ullmark, G: The 2022-23 Vezina Trophy winner as the best goalie in the NHL was traded to the Senators on June 24 for Korpisalo, Kastelic and a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, which the Bruins used to select forward Dean Letourneau. Ullmark, 30, was 22-10-7 with a 2.57 GAA and .915 save percentage in 40 games (39 starts). He started one game in the playoffs, a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, as Swayman grabbed hold of the No. 1 job. … Jake DeBrusk, F: The 27-year-old wanted to return to Boston, but ended up signing a seven-year contract with the Canucks on July 1 after seven streaky seasons with the Bruins. He scored 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) in 80 regular-season games, then led the Bruins with 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 13 games in the playoffs. … Matt Grzelcyk, D: The 30-year-old had spent his entire eight-year career with the Bruins after being the No. 85 selection in the 2012 NHL Draft out of Boston University, but signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 1. … Danton Heinen, F: The 28-year-old, who signed a two-year contract with the Canucks on July 1, had 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists) in 74 regular-season games and one assist in eight playoff games last season. Heinen came in on a professional tryout agreement last season and finished playing, at times, on the top line.. … Derek Forbort, D: The 32-year old signed a one-year contract with the Canucks on July 1 after an injury-marred season in which he had four assists in 35 regular-season games and no points in three playoff games.

On the cusp

Fabian Lysell, F: The Bruins need a scoring wing in their top six and it would be a huge boost if they could find it in Lysell, the 21-year-old who was the No. 21 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He had 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists) in 56 games for Providence of the American Hockey League last season and will be given a chance to earn a spot in training camp. … Georgii Merkulov, F: He played four games with the Bruins last season but did not have a point. Like Lysell, the 23-year-old will be given a chance to make the jump, given his offensive potential, though he remains a work in progress on the defensive side. In 67 games with Providence last season, he had 65 points (30 goals, 35 assists). … Brandon Bussi, G: The Bruins brought in Korpisalo, but might have another option waiting. Bussi, 25, signed a one-year, two-way deal June 24 to remain with the Bruins after going 23-10-5 with a 2.67 GAA and .913 save percentage in 41 games for Providence last season. The undrafted goalie could be ready for a backup role behind Swayman.

What they still need

Right now, all the Bruins have as their second-line right wing is a set of question marks. With the likelihood of the Bruins going with Zacha as the left wing on their top line, along with Lindholm and Pastrnak, that leaves their second line with Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle and an open spot. The Bruins need additional scoring -- it was what ultimately doomed them against the Florida Panthers in the second round of the playoffs -- and are hoping that they will see a prospect like Lysell or Merkulov take advantage of the opportunity. If that doesn't happen, they could be in a position to make an in-season trade for someone who can put the puck in the net. They also still have to sign Swayman, who is a restricted free agent.

They said it

"Where do I start, why did I choose the Bruins? I mean, everything. The culture in the organization. … I haven't heard a bad thing in my 11 years about the Bruins culture, Bruins team and the players who played here. Pretty much it was a no brainer for me when we found out the Bruins were interested in me to come and play for them. It was mutual. I think Boston was at the top of my list my whole life. I feel like the Bruins style, like I always loved it." -- defenseman Nikita Zadorov