Bruins bolster lineup with Lindholm, Zadorov additions

Also acquire goalie Korpisalo, sign depth forwards Jones, Kastelic

Lindholm Zadorov split

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2024-25 regular season, which starts Oct. 4. Today, the Boston Bruins:

2023-24 season: 47-20-15, second in Atlantic Division; lost in Eastern Conference Second Round

Key arrivals

Elias Lindholm, F: The 29-year-old has long been a target of the Bruins, who had been pursuing him for the past two years, and signed him to a seven-year contract July 1. He will be the top center, likely on a line with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak, in what could be a bounce-back season. Lindholm had 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 75 games with the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks last season, and 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games. … Nikita Zadorov, D: Zadorov, who signed a six-year contract July 1, stands to bring a physical presence to the Bruins, potentially on a defense pair with Charlie McAvoy. The 29-year-old had 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 54 games for the Canucks and Flames last season. He had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 13 postseason games. … Joonas Korpisalo, G: Acquired in the trade that sent goalie Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators on June 24, Korpisalo will back up Jeremy Swayman after a season in which he played 55 games with a 21-26-4 record, 3.27 goals-against average and .890 save percentage. … Max Jones, F: The 26-year-old, who signed a two-year contract July 1, played 52 games for the Anaheim Ducks and had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) last season. … Mark Kastelic, F: The 25-year-old also came to Boston in the Ullmark trade. He had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 63 games for Ottawa last season and is ticketed for a fourth-line role.

Elias Lindholm talks with the NHL Tonight crew

Key departures

Linus Ullmark, G: The 2022-23 Vezina Trophy winner as the best goalie in the NHL was traded to the Senators on June 24 for Korpisalo, Kastelic and a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, which the Bruins used to select forward Dean Letourneau. Ullmark, 30, was 22-10-7 with a 2.57 GAA and .915 save percentage in 40 games (39 starts). He started one game in the playoffs, a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, as Swayman grabbed hold of the No. 1 job. … Jake DeBrusk, F: The 27-year-old wanted to return to Boston, but ended up signing a seven-year contract with the Canucks on July 1 after seven streaky seasons with the Bruins. He scored 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) in 80 regular-season games, then led the Bruins with 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 13 games in the playoffs. … Matt Grzelcyk, D: The 30-year-old had spent his entire eight-year career with the Bruins after being the No. 85 selection in the 2012 NHL Draft out of Boston University, but signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 1. … Danton Heinen, F: The 28-year-old, who signed a two-year contract with the Canucks on July 1, had 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists) in 74 regular-season games and one assist in eight playoff games last season. Heinen came in on a professional tryout agreement last season and finished playing, at times, on the top line.. … Derek Forbort, D: The 32-year old signed a one-year contract with the Canucks on July 1 after an injury-marred season in which he had four assists in 35 regular-season games and no points in three playoff games.

On the cusp

Fabian Lysell, F: The Bruins need a scoring wing in their top six and it would be a huge boost if they could find it in Lysell, the 21-year-old who was the No. 21 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He had 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists) in 56 games for Providence of the American Hockey League last season and will be given a chance to earn a spot in training camp. … Georgii Merkulov, F: He played four games with the Bruins last season but did not have a point. Like Lysell, the 23-year-old will be given a chance to make the jump, given his offensive potential, though he remains a work in progress on the defensive side. In 67 games with Providence last season, he had 65 points (30 goals, 35 assists). … Brandon Bussi, G: The Bruins brought in Korpisalo, but might have another option waiting. Bussi, 25, signed a one-year, two-way deal June 24 to remain with the Bruins after going 23-10-5 with a 2.67 GAA and .913 save percentage in 41 games for Providence last season. The undrafted goalie could be ready for a backup role behind Swayman.

What they still need

Right now, all the Bruins have as their second-line right wing is a set of question marks. With the likelihood of the Bruins going with Zacha as the left wing on their top line, along with Lindholm and Pastrnak, that leaves their second line with Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle and an open spot. The Bruins need additional scoring -- it was what ultimately doomed them against the Florida Panthers in the second round of the playoffs -- and are hoping that they will see a prospect like Lysell or Merkulov take advantage of the opportunity. If that doesn't happen, they could be in a position to make an in-season trade for someone who can put the puck in the net. They also still have to sign Swayman, who is a restricted free agent.

They said it

"Where do I start, why did I choose the Bruins? I mean, everything. The culture in the organization. … I haven't heard a bad thing in my 11 years about the Bruins culture, Bruins team and the players who played here. Pretty much it was a no brainer for me when we found out the Bruins were interested in me to come and play for them. It was mutual. I think Boston was at the top of my list my whole life. I feel like the Bruins style, like I always loved it." -- defenseman Nikita Zadorov

Nikita Zadorov talks Chara, Bruins with NHL Tonight crew

Fantasy focus

The addition of Lindholm greatly improves the Bruins' center depth and he has bounce-back potential if he plays on a line with either Pastrnak or Marchand. Lindholm has a high individual fantasy ceiling, and had an NHL career-best 82 points (42 goals, 40 assists) in 82 games with the Flames in 2021-22. He is a prime candidate to see his fantasy value get rejuvenated with a change of scenery, especially since he displayed promise during this past postseason for Vancouver when he had 10 points and 25 shots on goal in 13 games. -- Anna Dua

Projected lineup

Pavel Zacha -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Fabian Lysell

Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Morgan Geekie

Max Jones -- Johnny Beecher -- Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

