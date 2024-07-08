Bruins provide ‘best chance to win a championship,’ Zadorov says

“The presence that ‘Z’ brings is important to us,” Boston general manager Don Sweeney said on July 1. “Playing a lot of top-four minutes in the playoffs against top guys comes with a bit of swagger. He has certainly seen his game grow and probably get a little more defined in what he's capable of doing.”

Zadorov’s ties to Boston go far back in his NHL career. His first goal came against the Bruins in just his second game with the Sabres on Oct. 23, 2013. Boston won 5-2, but Zadorov chuckled at the memory of his new captain, Brad Marchand, being on the ice for his goal.

Marchand, forward David Pastrnak and defenseman Charlie McAvoy were among the first to reach out to Zadorov after he signed.

“‘Marchy’ was on the ice. He took a minus, so I’m going to let him know,” Zadorov said.

Zadorov has also worked with Boston coach Jim Montgomery in the past, when Montgomery was coaching for the University of Denver and Zadorov played for the Colorado Avalanche. Montgomery would host NHL players to skate with the Pioneers during the offseason, and Zadorov got a strong impression of his future coach.

But Zadorov is most familiar with center Elias Lindholm, who also signed with Boston on July 1 (seven years, $7.75 million AAV). The two played together with the Flames and Canucks over the past three seasons.

Lindholm, 29, had 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 75 games between the Flames and Canucks last season. In 2021-22, he had 82 points (42 goals, 40 assists) in 82 games and was plus-61 for Calgary, playing alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk and finishing second to former Bruins center Patrice Bergeron for the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward in the NHL.

“It definitely helps when your friend signs with the same team as well,” Zadorov said of Lindholm. “I’m excited for him. … He’s a really good addition and I’m excited to have him on my team, for sure.”