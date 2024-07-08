Bruins provide ‘best chance to win a championship,’ Zadorov says

BRIGHTON, Mass. -- Nikita Zadorov is excited to join a team with Stanley Cup aspirations after signing a six-year, $30 million contract ($5 million average annual value) with the Boston Bruins on July 1.
“I want [to have] my best chance to win a championship,” Zadorov said Monday. “I’m really [invested] in what I do, and I’m putting all my heart into everything, and right now I’m here for six years and I want to put my heart into [being] a Bruin and to try to win a Stanley Cup in here.”
Zadorov had 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 75 games between the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks last season, and eight points (four goals, four assists) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Vancouver.
A first-round pick by the Buffalo Sabres (No. 16) at the 2013 NHL Draft, Zadorov has 146 points (47 goals, 99 assists) in 642 regular-season games with the Sabres, Colorado Avalanche, Chicago Blackhawks, Flames and Canucks, and 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 58 playoff games.
If the Bruins do win the Stanley Cup in the coming seasons, Zadorov will almost certainly play a key role.