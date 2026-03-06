Predators erupt for 4 goals in 2nd period, defeat Bruins

Charlie McAvoy and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, and Pavel Zacha had two assists for the Bruins (34-22-5). Joonas Korpisalo made 23 saves.

“Just too slow to start,” Boston forward Morgan Geekie said. “Got away from our game. I think we kind of played into their strengths a little bit, and they took advantage of it. That seems to be the way things go on the road, and it’s tough to see points slip away like that.”

Nicolas Hague gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 13:53 of the first period on a one-timer from the point.

Wood made it 2-0 at 1:24 of the second with a short-handed goal. Nick Perbix intercepted a pass in the defensive zone, led the rush and passed back to Wood, who had just left the penalty box. He scored with a one-timer from the inside edge of the left face-off circle.

Geekie cut it to 2-1 at 3:30 with a power-play goal. He scored on a one-timer from above the left circle off a pass from McAvoy for his NHL career-high 34th goal of the season.

“Our power play has struggled the last couple games, and it was nice to see one go in,” Geekie said. “I don’t know, we just got away from our game too much. It’s tough to find momentum and things when you know you’re not doing them the best way that you can. It’s just one of those games where we got away too quickly, didn’t get back.”