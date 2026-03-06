Poehling signs 4-year contract with Ducks

27-year-old center has 24 points, leads Anaheim forwards in short-handed ice time

Ryan Poehling contract

© Debora Robinson/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Ryan Poehling signed a four-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 27-year-old center is in the final season of a two-year, $3.8 million contract ($1.9 million average annual value) he signed with the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 27, 2024. He could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Poehling was traded to Anaheim as part of the deal for Trevor Zegras on June 23, 2025.

Poehling has 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 54 games this season. He also leads Ducks forwards in blocks (62) and short-handed ice time per game (2:23).

Selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round (No. 25) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Poehling has 119 points (50 goals, 69 assists) in 337 regular-season games for the Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins, Flyers and Ducks.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Stone placed on injured reserve by Golden Knights

Top storylines with Trade Deadline approaching

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Foegele traded to Senators by Kings for 2nd-round pick

Bunting traded to Stars by Predators for 3rd-round pick

Roy traded to Avalanche by Maple Leafs for 2 draft picks

NHL Trade Buzz: Trocheck game-time decision for Rangers with Deadline looming

Petry traded to Wild by Panthers for 7th-round pick

Weegar traded to Mammoth by Flames for Maatta, Castagna, picks 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Dickinson, Dach traded to Oilers by Blackhawks for Mangiapane, pick

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Dowd traded to Golden Knights by Capitals

NHL On Tap: Sabres looking to extend road point streak to 10

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

NHL, ESPN, Disney, Pixar team up for 'Inside Out Classic'

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats