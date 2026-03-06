2026 NHL Draft Diary: Tynan Lawrence

Tynan Lawrence of Boston University in Hockey East will file a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2026 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old center (6-foot, 185 pounds), who was born in Fredericton, New Brunswick, is No. 7 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters eligible for the 2026 draft. He had 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 13 games with Muskegon of the United States Hockey League to begin the season and has four points (one goal, three assists) in 15 games since joining Boston University on Jan. 8.

Hi hockey fans.

We had two big wins in a home-and-home series against rival Boston College last weekend. I think it was very important to gain the sweep (3-1 on Friday; 5-1 on Saturday) for the confidence of the team. We've been struggling a little bit but getting those wins under our belt helped us regain some of that confidence. It was great how we kind of came together and are continuing to build chemistry toward the most important part of the season.

Our final regular-season game will be at the University of Massachusetts Lowell on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; ESPN+). It's obviously huge because it's crunch time at the end of the year. These games count a little bit more and you have to show up. I feel like we're all excited and ready for whatever comes our way.