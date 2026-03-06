Nyquist scores 1st of season, Jets hand Lightning 4th straight loss

Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist, Morgan Barron also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for the Jets (25-26-10), who have points in five straight (3-0-2). Tanner Pearson and Alex Iafallo each had two assists.

Brayden Point scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves for the Lightning (38-18-4), who’ve lost four straight after winning their previous six.

Barron made it 1-0 Jets at 15:31 of the second period, scoring on the rebound from Cole Koepke’s shot on a 2-on-1 rush.

Scheifele made it 2-0 at 19:42. As the Jets entered the Lightning zone, Connor circled back and found a trailing Iafallo, who set up Scheifele for a one-timer from below the left face-off dot.

Point cut it to 2-1 on the power play at 1:52 of the third period. After Darren Raddysh’s point shot caromed off the end boards and back in front, Point quickly buried it from the slot with a wrist shot after a quick touch on the puck from Jake Guentzel.

Nyquist then scored his first goal as a Jet to push it to 3-1 at 5:34. Pearson created a turnover in the Lightning zone that allowed Jonathan Toews to find Nyquist in the slot, and he beat Vasilevskiy high glove side with a wrist shot.

Connor appeared to make it 4-1 at 8:43, but the goal was disallowed after Tampa Bay challenged the play and video review determined Scheifele was offside on the 2-on-1 rush with Connor.

Connor then scored into an empty net at 17:59 for the 4-1 final.