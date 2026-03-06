Nyquist scores 1st of season, Jets hand Lightning 4th straight loss

Hellebuyck makes 26 saves for Winnipeg, which extends point streak to 5

Lightning at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Gustav Nyquist scored his first goal of the season for the Winnipeg Jets, who handed the Tampa Bay Lightning their fourth straight loss with a 4-1 victory at Canada Life Centre on Thursday.

Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist, Morgan Barron also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for the Jets (25-26-10), who have points in five straight (3-0-2). Tanner Pearson and Alex Iafallo each had two assists.

Brayden Point scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves for the Lightning (38-18-4), who’ve lost four straight after winning their previous six.

Barron made it 1-0 Jets at 15:31 of the second period, scoring on the rebound from Cole Koepke’s shot on a 2-on-1 rush.

Scheifele made it 2-0 at 19:42. As the Jets entered the Lightning zone, Connor circled back and found a trailing Iafallo, who set up Scheifele for a one-timer from below the left face-off dot. 

Point cut it to 2-1 on the power play at 1:52 of the third period. After Darren Raddysh’s point shot caromed off the end boards and back in front, Point quickly buried it from the slot with a wrist shot after a quick touch on the puck from Jake Guentzel.

Nyquist then scored his first goal as a Jet to push it to 3-1 at 5:34. Pearson created a turnover in the Lightning zone that allowed Jonathan Toews to find Nyquist in the slot, and he beat Vasilevskiy high glove side with a wrist shot.

Connor appeared to make it 4-1 at 8:43, but the goal was disallowed after Tampa Bay challenged the play and video review determined Scheifele was offside on the 2-on-1 rush with Connor.

Connor then scored into an empty net at 17:59 for the 4-1 final.

Latest News

Hughes taking in newfound fame from Olympics, hopes to get Devils into playoff

Olivier scores twice, Blue Jackets hold off Panthers for 3rd win in row

Panarin scores 1st goal for Kings in win against Islanders

Predators erupt for 4 goals in 2nd period, defeat Bruins

Kopitar gets standing ovation, special shirts for 1,500th NHL game

Senators score 3 in 3rd, defeat Flames to push point streak to 5

Pauls hopes U.S. sled hockey team continues Milan gold rush in Paralympics

2026 NHL Draft Diary: Tynan Lawrence

Dubois boosting Capitals since return, aiming for playoff push

Vanecek records 1st shutout of season, Mammoth top Flyers

Chmelar scores 1st NHL goal, Rangers pull away from Maple Leafs with 4 in 3rd

Red-hot Sabres cruise past Penguins, push winning streak at 5

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Perron traded to Red Wings by Senators for 4th-round pick in 2026 Draft

Sharks visit local elementary school, read to students

Poehling signs 4-year contract with Ducks

NHL Status Report: Stone placed on injured reserve by Golden Knights

Top storylines with Trade Deadline approaching