Vanecek records 1st shutout of season, Mammoth top Flyers

Nick Schmaltz, Clayton Keller and Michael Carcone scored for Utah (33-25-4), and Dylan Guenther had two assists. Vanecek, playing his first game since Jan. 27, won his 100th NHL game.

Dan Vladar made 20 saves for Philadelphia (28-22-11), which had its three-game winning streak ended.

Schmaltz scored a power-play goal at 1:38 of the second period to give the Mammoth a 1-0 lead. Guenther drew the attention of all four Flyers penalty killers as he cut through the middle of the zone, then slipped a backhand pass to Schmaltz, who scored on a sharp angle snap shot from along the goal line.

Keller made it 2-0 at 8:03. Guenther knocked the puck away from Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim in the Utah zone, poked it past defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and outraced him to the loose puck in the Philadelphia zone. Guenther then found Keller skating in open ice through the middle, who slid a backhand shot under Vladar's pads.

Carcone closed the scoring with an empty-net goal at 18:12 of the third period.

Utah played without defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, who is considered day-to-day because of a lower-body injury.