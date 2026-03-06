Chmelar scores 1st NHL goal, Rangers pull away from Maple Leafs with 4 in 3rd

Zibanejad, Lafreniere each has 3 points for New York; Toronto has lost 6 straight

Maple Leafs at Rangers | Recap

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- Jaroslav Chmelar scored his first NHL goal, and the New York Rangers won a home game in regulation for the first time in more than three months, defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Chmelar, who was playing in his seventh NHL game, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. His goal in the third period was also his first NHL point.

“I can’t really describe how it felt right now,” Chmelar said. “I think it’s going to take me a couple hours. I don’t know if I’m going to sleep tonight. I’m going to watch it, too.”

Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere each had a goal and two assists in the third period. Will Cuylle scored two goals, and Vladislav Gavrikov got one on the power play. Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves for the Rangers (24-29-8).

It was their first regulation win at home since they defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Nov. 24, a span of 19 games.

“I saw the stat, so obviously good to get a regulation win at home,” Cuylle said. “Obviously, this year hasn’t gone how we wanted it to, but we’ve still got a lot of games left, a lot of fans coming out to support us. So, we’ve got to try to get as many wins as we can here in the last 20 games, play for pride and play for the jersey.”

TOR@NYR: Chmelar scores beautiful goal for first of his NHL career

New York played without centers Vincent Trocheck and Sam Carrick. They were scratched for roster management purposes with the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline at 3 p.m ET Friday.

“It’s tough, it’s tough,” Lafreniere said. “You play with guys for two to five years or whatever, you get close to them and every time you lose friends it (stinks). But all we can do is keep playing and try to get wins.”

Matias Maccelli and Easton Cowan scored, and Joseph Woll made 18 saves for the Maple Leafs (27-25-11), who have lost six consecutive games (0-4-2).

“You’ve got to just stick with the plan, and we don't, and this is what happens,” Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. “Give up odd man rushes in the third. Never gave up one in the whole game and then we give up, I don't know, two or three that period, and it's in our net a couple times. And then in the third period, it's just a commitment to doing things hard and blocking shots and things like that. And we didn't do it, and they scored.”

Toronto traded center Nicolas Roy to the Colorado Avalanche earlier Thursday. Forwards Bobby McMann and Scott Laughton, and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson were scratched for the second straight game for roster management purposes.

“It’s tough every year and obviously when you’re in this situation and you might be parting with guys it can definitely weigh on the team and individuals,” Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews said. “It’s the tough part of the business.”

Maccelli scored 13 seconds into the game to give Toronto a 1-0 lead.

“I wish I had an answer for that, but also I understand,” Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. “This is not an easy circumstance. We don’t play ‘Troch,’ Sam, all this happens today and these guys are a close-knit group, they’re friends, they’re teammates and it affects people. We’re trying to do our best to focus on the task at hand. I thought we grabbed a hold of it after that.”

Cuylle made it 1-1 with a net-front tip of Braden Schneider’s one-timer from the right point at 6:45.

Toronto regained the lead at 5:27 of the second, when Cowan scored from the top of the left face-off circle to make it 2-1.

The Rangers tied it 2-2 with Gavrikov scoring a power-play goal off a rebound of Taylor Raddysh’s shot at 7:29.

“I thought the first 40 minutes was pretty solid and we’re right there,” Matthews said. “On the second leg of a back-to-back I thought we had some good jump. They’ve got some skill on that side. They play a really good transition game. I just thought we had kind of five minutes of bad breaks, bad decisions, bad reads and the puck ends up in the back of your net a couple times.”

Lafreniere gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead at 5:38 of the third period by getting a piece of Zibanejad’s shot from the point, knocking it down and past Woll.

TOR@NYR: Lafrenière tips it in for the lead

Chmelar extended the lead to 4-2, scoring on a breakaway off a Maple Leafs’ turnover at 10:27.

“The emotions after that were amazing,” Chmelar said. “I can’t even describe it. Everybody came up to me and tapped me on the helmet. Helmet was all twisted. They were really happy for me.”

Zibanejad made it 5-2 at 11:19, and Cuylle scored an empty-net goal to make it 6-2 at 17:09.

"It happened quick tonight,” Berube said. “Yeah, they scored a goal. Well, we need a big shift the next shift and we need to go do something, and just put some pressure on them. They get another one. You know, we did dumb things. We didn't sacrifice enough in the third period to win a hockey game.”

Related Content

Roy traded to Avalanche by Maple Leafs for 2 draft picks

Top storylines with Trade Deadline approaching

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Players to watch ahead of Deadline include O'Reilly, Stamkos, Hamilton

Latest News

Hughes taking in newfound fame from Olympics, hopes to get Devils into playoff

Panarin scores 1st goal for Kings in win against Islanders

Predators erupt for 4 goals in 2nd period, defeat Bruins

Kopitar gets standing ovation, special shirts for 1,500th NHL game

Senators score 3 in 3rd, defeat Flames to push point streak to 5

Pauls hopes U.S. sled hockey team continues Milan gold rush in Paralympics

2026 NHL Draft Diary: Tynan Lawrence

Dubois boosting Capitals since return, aiming for playoff push

Vanecek records 1st shutout of season, Mammoth top Flyers

Red-hot Sabres cruise past Penguins, push winning streak at 5

Nyquist scores 1st of season, Jets hand Lightning 4th straight loss

Olivier scores twice, Blue Jackets hold off Panthers for 3rd win in row

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Perron traded to Red Wings by Senators for 4th-round pick in 2026 Draft

Sharks visit local elementary school, read to students

Poehling signs 4-year contract with Ducks

NHL Status Report: Stone placed on injured reserve by Golden Knights

Top storylines with Trade Deadline approaching