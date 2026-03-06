Pauls hopes U.S. sled hockey team continues Milan gold rush in Paralympics

Josh Pauls is going for the United States hat trick in Milan.
But it’s not three goals he and the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team will be after at the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, rather three golds for the United States, following the lead of the U.S. men’s and women’s Olympic teams from last month.
“No country has ever won all three gold medals in hockey before in the Olympics and the Paralympics,” Pauls said this week, “so I'd say it's a little bit of pressure, but pressure is a privilege, right?”
Pauls knows all about pressure and winning. The defenseman has four Paralympic gold medals, the most of any sled hockey player in history. He won his first Paralympic gold in 2010 when he was a junior in high school.
Now 33, he will go for his fifth gold medal and a clean sweep for the U.S. while playing on the same sheet of ice where Megan Keller and Jack Hughes scored their overtime goals to clinch gold medals for the women’s and men’s hockey teams at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 last month.
The Opening Ceremony for the Paralympic Games is Friday, with the U.S. playing its first game against host Italy on Saturday (11:05 a.m. ET; CNBC, Peacock). The U.S. then will play Germany on Monday (12:05 p.m. ET; USA, Peacock) and China on Tuesday (8:35 a.m. ET; USA, Peacock). The playoff round will be Thursday, with the semifinals March 13 and the gold medal game March 15.
If history is an indication, Pauls and the U.S. will be playing for gold, something he and his teammates have brought home from the past four Paralympic Games (2010, 2014, 2018, 2022).