Dubois boosting Capitals since return, aiming for playoff push

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Pierre-Luc Dubois began this season hoping to build on his highly successful first season with the Washington Capitals.

After having those plans derailed by abdominal and adductor muscle injuries that required surgery and sidelined him for more than three months, Dubois is determined to make the most of what is left of the season. Heading into Washington’s trip to face the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, SN1, TVAS), the 27-year-old center is off to a good start with six points (four goals, two assists) in five games since returning.

“I feel good,” Dubois said Thursday. “I feel like my legs are there, a lot of parts of my game are there. I think there’s some reads maybe without the puck that are still a lot faster than Game 6 of the season. … I guess you could say that's the piece that's missing of my game.”

That should come with more game reps, but the clock is ticking. Washington (31-25-7) has only 19 games remaining and trails Boston (34-22-5) by four points for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, making a win Saturday nearly essential to its sagging postseason hopes.

Although the Capitals traded center Nic Dowd to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday for goalie prospect Jesper Vikman, a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and could unload more players before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, Dubois’ focus remains on trying to qualify for the playoffs.

“Just to finish out this season, it’s tough to have my head anywhere but making a playoff push,” he said. “Obviously, individually, everybody wants to play well, but you know the position we're in. We have to make the playoffs, and we're really all pushing towards that.”

Washington might not be in this tenuous position if Dubois had been healthy all season. He didn’t miss a game last season, his first with the Capitals after being acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings for goalie Darcy Kuemper on June 19, 2024, and set NHL career highs with 66 points, 46 assists and a plus-27 rating to help them finish first in the Eastern Conference with 111 points before losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the playoffs.

“For me individually, last year was a great year, and it was a great year for the team,” Dubois said. “Obviously, you lose (in the playoffs), but only one team wins. I've never thought that you can judge success just off if you win the Cup or not. Then, for this year, for me, it was just to take a step up on last year, and I think for the team it was the same thing.

“Obviously, not playing three or four months of the season, it’s tough to take a step up.”