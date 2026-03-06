Red-hot Sabres cruise past Penguins, push winning streak at 5

Norris scored on the ensuing power play, giving Buffalo a 2-1 lead at 4:10 with a wrist shot just outside the crease on the rebound of a point shot from Bowen Byram that deflected off Josh Doan.

Pittsburgh challenged the play for goaltender interference, but it was upheld after a video review.

“Probably need to do a little bit better of a job kind of managing our emotions in that situation,” Rust said. “But it's hard to dig out of."

Alex Tuch made it 3-1 with a short-handed goal during a delayed penalty at 6:18, tipping a point shot from Power for his 25th of the season.

Power extended the lead to 4-1 at 10:30 on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle that went in off Silovs’ blocker.

“We got up there 4-1 and just didn’t want to let our foot off that gas,” Norris said. “We’re always looking to get better, no matter what the score is. Good on us to hold the lead and I thought we were a little leaky late in the second and [Luukkonen] made some big saves for us. Just regrouped in the intermission and really gave them nothing in the third.”

Mattias Samuelsson scored an empty-net goal with a spinning shot from the other end at 16:53 of the third period for the 5-1 final.

“We were sour for a bit,” Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson said. “We just couldn't hang in there after that and dug ourselves a little bit too deep of a hole to get back in the game. But it's a lot of games. We've played 61 games right now, and I think overall we haven't had many of these. So, we've just got to wash it over, look it over and move forward.”

NOTES: The Sabres extended their road point streak 10 games (9-0-1), tying their franchise record from 1983-84 and 2006-07. They required their fewest games to 80 points in a season (62) since 2006-07 (57). ... Multiple players for Buffalo scored a short-handed goal for the first time since Tuch and Kyle Okposo on April 21, 2022. ... Thompson is the third Sabres player in the past 15 years to have a point streak of at least nine games, joining Jack Eichel (17 games and nine games in 2019-20; 11 games in 2016-17) and Sam Reinhart (11 games in 2018-19).