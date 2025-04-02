Ovechkin’s pursuit of Gretzky’s goals record hot topic on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

What is it like covering Alex Ovechkin as he closes in on Wayne Gretzky's all-time record for the most goals in NHL history?

NHL.com senior writer Tom Gulitti has been basically embedded in the chase for history and gives a firsthand perspective of what he's witnessing on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP.

Gulitti talks to co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke all about documenting Ovechkin's run at the record (he was four away from breaking it entering Wednesday). Gulitti tells a story about how he was also in the building to write about Wayne Gretzky's 894th goal on March 29, 1999, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

What is it like to watch and feel the anticipation grow in each city Ovechkin and the Capitals visit as he gets closer? How has Ovechkin done it? What will it take for someone to eventually come along and break his record? Gulitti touches on it all with Rosen and Roarke.