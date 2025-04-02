Ovechkin’s pursuit of Gretzky’s goals record hot topic on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast
Senior writer Gulitti following Capitals around North America, joins co-hosts to discuss epic chase
© Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
What is it like covering Alex Ovechkin as he closes in on Wayne Gretzky's all-time record for the most goals in NHL history?
NHL.com senior writer Tom Gulitti has been basically embedded in the chase for history and gives a firsthand perspective of what he's witnessing on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP.
Gulitti talks to co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke all about documenting Ovechkin's run at the record (he was four away from breaking it entering Wednesday). Gulitti tells a story about how he was also in the building to write about Wayne Gretzky's 894th goal on March 29, 1999, at Madison Square Garden in New York.
What is it like to watch and feel the anticipation grow in each city Ovechkin and the Capitals visit as he gets closer? How has Ovechkin done it? What will it take for someone to eventually come along and break his record? Gulitti touches on it all with Rosen and Roarke.
Before welcoming Gulitti into the episode, Rosen and Roarke discuss the surging St. Louis Blues, who have won 10 games in a row, one short of tying a franchise record. Is it a hot streak, or are the Blues just this good? The co-hosts debate the topic.
Who will finish first in the Atlantic Division and why? Rosen picks the Toronto Maple Leafs; Roarke picks the Florida Panthers. Listen to be entertained by their reasoning.
Following the interview with Gulitti, the co-hosts talk about the wild-card race in the Eastern Conference and rookie defenseman Lane Hutson's impact on the Montreal Canadiens.
Should Hutson be a lock for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year? Should he be in the discussion for the Norris Trophy as the League's best defenseman? Rosen and Roarke discuss and debate those questions.
They also talk about who should be the next coach of the Philadelphia Flyers. What are the traits that person should have?
The "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.