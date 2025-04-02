Mailbag: Potential 1st-round opponents for Capitals; Hart, Calder picks

Danny Briere has yet another massive decision to make this offseason. Actually, he has several. His last big risk was selecting Matvei Michkov with the No. 7 pick, even though he was signed in the KHL. Now, he has to find a new coach as well as handle seven draft picks in the first two rounds this year. What is his main priority when selecting a new coach? Who are the leading candidates? Could he take a drive up the turnpike and talk to Todd Nelson or bring in a former Flyers player? Would it benefit Briere to wait until after the draft, with so many picks? -- @theashcity

The Philadelphia Flyers must hire a coach who can begin to build a winning culture at a time when the team is working through its development process. Marrying these two forces is a challenging task, but it's something that must be done for them to consistently ascend.

Too often teams that are rebuilding, like the Flyers, are prone to getting used to losing because it's part of the process, thinking that it is inevitable when you incorporate young players into the lineup and don't have proven gamebreakers. The Flyers have quality experienced players, but they also have plenty of younger, less experienced players who should be a big part of their future. They have several rising prospects and more coming into the organization, but when younger, less experienced players lose often enough, like the Flyers have done this season, it becomes that much harder to learn how to win. You get stuck in a losing cycle. That's the danger in the full rebuild. It can take years to turn things around because not only are you trying to draft and develop players, allowing them to graduate to the NHL on their timeline, you're typically not bringing them into a winning environment once they get to the NHL. The pressure gets put on them to change things but they're new and don't know how to do it, so the losing continues, and you run the risk of the rebuild failing.

The Senators have been rebuilding for several years and only now are they figuring out what it takes to win. It started a month ago. That's not a big enough sample size to say they have it all figured out. The Canadiens look like they might be figuring it out, but they still have several top prospects who haven't made it to the NHL yet. This could be a blip. The Buffalo Sabres haven't been able to figure it out. It's too soon to know about the Flyers, but that's what makes this next coaching hire so important.

The new coach will have to get a team that is not even close to being a finished product closer to the playoffs than it is this season. He will have to marry a winning culture with a team still in the development stage. With that, it makes sense for him to have NHL coaching experience seeing that an understanding of the League and how to win in it is key. It doesn't have to be head coaching experience, but experience as an assistant on an NHL bench could be key. The new coach needs to be willing to work with young players and have patience with their development, allowing them to play through mistakes while staying firm with them too. Too much rope will lead to too much losing. He will have to have a close working relationship with the leadership core to make sure the room is right. If things are not right in the dressing room, it's almost impossible to win on the ice.

Leading candidates all likely have a job right now, so listing them here would be way premature, but those are the traits the Flyers' new coach should have to push them forward.