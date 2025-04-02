Svechnikov ‘would love to see’ Ovechkin pass Gretzky, set NHL goals record

Hurricanes forward set to face Capitals captain, who he idolized growing up in Russia

Andrei Svechnikov CAR Ovi 4 to go

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Andrei Svechnikov is torn about what he wants when it comes to Alex Ovechkin and the NHL's all-time goals record.

Svechnikov, the Carolina Hurricanes forward, would love a front row seat to watch his fellow countryman score his 895th NHL goal and break Wayne Gretzky's all-time record of 894 that has stood since No. 99 scored his last goal on March 29, 1999.

"Especially for me as a Russian guy, I would love to see that," Svechnikov told NHL.com on Wednesday. "It would be something you tell your kids about."

But Svechnikov doesn't want to witness Ovechkin make history at Lenovo Center, where his historic record chase continues against the Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT, TVAS).

Ovechkin needs a hat trick to tie Gretzky and four goals to set the record.

"Maybe if he had one left, I would love to see it in person," Svechnikov said, laughing. "But not tonight when he needs four."

Maybe Ovechkin will need one to break the record eight days from now, when the Hurricanes go to Washington to play the Capitals at Capital One Arena on April 10.

Svechnikov, though, isn't banking on it, not with Ovechkin so close to the record and coming into Carolina with goals in consecutive games, three in four and five in eight.

So, instead of wishing to witness history, Svechnikov, 25, is simply just proud of the fact that the 39-year-old Russian star he grew up watching, admiring and hearing all about will soon be able to call himself the greatest goal-scorer in NHL history.

"I think all the Russian community, we've got only about 60 players in the NHL, and I feel everyone wants to see that and you're a little bit proud of that because Ovi is Russian," Svechnikov said. "It's special for us to see him bring that record back home.

“Everyone is going to know that Ovi holds that record in the NHL. I think every Russian is going to be proud of that."

Hurricanes defenseman Dmitry Orlov is one of them. He was teammates with Ovechkin in Washington from 2011-23. They're still close friends and just talked the other day, Orlov said.

"I played with him, know him, I'm still friends with him and he's a great player and a great person, which is most important for why he has success," Orlov said. "He always worries about family and friends. It's made him a successful player and have a successful life with his experience. I'm just happy for him and his family. It's going to be huge. It's good that there's a lot of attention going on around him. Ten years ago, you never think about where he would be and you never knew he would be even close, and probably not. It's legendary for him and his career to chase the opportunity to be the No. 1 goal-scorer in the world. It's a special moment.

"It just depends where and against who. Obviously, today we'll try our best to make sure he's not scoring four."

While Orlov is friends with Ovechkin, Svechnikov has a history with him that has featured some unique encounters.

He first met Ovechkin at the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, when Svechnikov was among the top prospects for the 2018 NHL Draft invited by the League to meet the players and coaches from the Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights.

"Obviously, back home, all over the world, he's probably the most famous hockey player and growing up you only heard about Ovi', Ovi, Ovi, 'Ovi scored’ and all that stuff," Svechnikov said. "You always heard about Ovi so meeting him, it was kind of a crazy experience."

Svechnikov said it was a simple meeting, introductions and a few words, nothing more. There he also met Orlov and former NHL center Evgeny Kuznetsov, who played for the Hurricanes last season.

He remembers Ovechkin wishing him good luck in the draft (he went No. 2 to the Hurricanes) and saying, "See you in the NHL soon."

"But meeting with him was something special that I can't even describe," Svechnikov said.

They met in a different way April 15, 2019, in the first period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round between Washington and Carolina, when some pushing and shoving between the two escalated into a fight that led to Svechnikov getting knocked out by Ovechkin.

Svechnikov said he looks back on that and can laugh about it, that it was just emotions getting the better of them both, but he actually got to know Ovechkin better in the days following that fight.

"He reached out after that and we had a conversation; it was nice of him," Svechnikov said. "Hockey is one thing, but off ice it was a totally different thing. He reached out to me and we talked. And then at the (2023) All-Star Game, I got to know him more.

“He's just a special person. I'm not even talking about the hockey player, but the person, a great man. Only good words about him."

Unless, of course, Ovechkin scores four goals against Svechnikov and the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

"Hopefully not today, but in the next game," Svechnikov said.

