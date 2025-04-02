Svechnikov ‘would love to see’ Ovechkin pass Gretzky, set NHL goals record

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Andrei Svechnikov is torn about what he wants when it comes to Alex Ovechkin and the NHL's all-time goals record.

Svechnikov, the Carolina Hurricanes forward, would love a front row seat to watch his fellow countryman score his 895th NHL goal and break Wayne Gretzky's all-time record of 894 that has stood since No. 99 scored his last goal on March 29, 1999.

"Especially for me as a Russian guy, I would love to see that," Svechnikov told NHL.com on Wednesday. "It would be something you tell your kids about."

But Svechnikov doesn't want to witness Ovechkin make history at Lenovo Center, where his historic record chase continues against the Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT, TVAS).

Ovechkin needs a hat trick to tie Gretzky and four goals to set the record.

"Maybe if he had one left, I would love to see it in person," Svechnikov said, laughing. "But not tonight when he needs four."

Maybe Ovechkin will need one to break the record eight days from now, when the Hurricanes go to Washington to play the Capitals at Capital One Arena on April 10.

Svechnikov, though, isn't banking on it, not with Ovechkin so close to the record and coming into Carolina with goals in consecutive games, three in four and five in eight.

So, instead of wishing to witness history, Svechnikov, 25, is simply just proud of the fact that the 39-year-old Russian star he grew up watching, admiring and hearing all about will soon be able to call himself the greatest goal-scorer in NHL history.

"I think all the Russian community, we've got only about 60 players in the NHL, and I feel everyone wants to see that and you're a little bit proud of that because Ovi is Russian," Svechnikov said. "It's special for us to see him bring that record back home.

“Everyone is going to know that Ovi holds that record in the NHL. I think every Russian is going to be proud of that."

Hurricanes defenseman Dmitry Orlov is one of them. He was teammates with Ovechkin in Washington from 2011-23. They're still close friends and just talked the other day, Orlov said.

"I played with him, know him, I'm still friends with him and he's a great player and a great person, which is most important for why he has success," Orlov said. "He always worries about family and friends. It's made him a successful player and have a successful life with his experience. I'm just happy for him and his family. It's going to be huge. It's good that there's a lot of attention going on around him. Ten years ago, you never think about where he would be and you never knew he would be even close, and probably not. It's legendary for him and his career to chase the opportunity to be the No. 1 goal-scorer in the world. It's a special moment.

"It just depends where and against who. Obviously, today we'll try our best to make sure he's not scoring four."