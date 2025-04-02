Ovechkin back in Raleigh, where career began at 2004 NHL Draft

Never has there been a time in his 20 NHL seasons when Ovechkin hasn't enjoyed the spotlight or offered a bear hug to a teammate after a huge goal.

"We were very fortunate to win the NHL Draft Lottery and then get a caliber of player like Ovi," Mahoney said. "I told someone the other day, 'I've never won a 50/50 draw at a hockey game, so how would I win the lottery?' But I got home, turned on TSN and saw the little ticker and it read, 'Capitals win the lottery.'

"What a year to win it. I was kind of in shock a little bit and then kept thinking, 'Wow, we're going to get a chance to draft this guy.'"

Washington wasted little time when on the clock to select Ovechkin, ahead of center Evgeni Malkin, who went No. 2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"Ovi was our guy, and it's no disrespect to Malkin at all as we thought Malkin was a tremendous young talent and would be a really good player in the NHL," Mahoney said. "But we thought the hardest thing to do in the League is score goals and thought Ovi would be a legitimate goal-scorer. Did I think he would have whatever it is he's at now? No way. If he had 550 or 600 goals, that would have been really good.

"The other part was he was so strong physically that he ran people over; I think a lot of people probably didn't think about that originally. They probably saw this young, big kid who could really shoot the puck, but he is so strong and so physical."

Ovechkin's 3,733 hits ranks third all-time since the League instituted the category as an official statistic in 2005-06.

Dan Marr, NHL Central Scouting's vice president and director, served as director of amateur scouting with the Atlanta Thrashers during Ovechkin's draft-eligible season.

"What really set him apart from past draft-eligible prospects was his personality, which was larger than life even then," Marr said. "He was a breath of fresh air from the norm, and he always loved being at the rink, being with teammates, playing the game, and doing it with that infectious smile of his on display."

Goran Stubb, who served as the NHL director of European Scouting from 1983-2023, recalls how dominant a player Ovechkin was even prior to this draft-eligible season.

"His drive, work ethic and winning attitude, combined with his speed, set of tools, physical strength and unbelievable offensive instincts were sensational," Stubb said. "I scouted a 15-year-old Ovechkin the first time during an Under-18 4 Nations tournament in Sweden back in August 2001.

"After watching an extremely impressive Alex later that season at the Under-18 World Junior Championship in Slovakia, it was easy to figure we were witnessing a future superstar."