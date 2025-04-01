Ovechkin scores goal No. 891, now 4 from breaking NHL record

The 39-year-old left wing leads the Capitals with 38 goals in 58 games this season despite missing 16 games with a fractured left fibula from Nov. 21-Dec. 23.

Ovechkin has scored his 891 goals in 1,484 games during 20 NHL seasons with Washington, which selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft. Gretzky scored his 894 goals in 1,487 games during 20 NHL seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers before retiring after the 1998-99 season.

Gretzky has held the NHL goal record since March 23, 1994, when he broke the previous mark set by Gordie Howe by scoring his 802nd NHL goal while playing for the Kings against the Vancouver Canucks at the Great Western Forum in Los Angeles.

Gretzky scored his 894th and final NHL goal while playing for the Rangers against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden in New York on March 29, 1999.

On top of chasing Gretzky, Ovechkin is two goals away from his recording his 14th season with at least 40 goals, which would extend his NHL record. He also owns the NHL record for the most 30-goal seasons (19) and is tied with Gretzky and Mike Bossy for most 50-goals seasons (nine).