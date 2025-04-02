Ovechkin 'getting close' to passing Gretzky after scoring No. 891 in Capitals win

BOSTON -- Alex Ovechkin is now a hat trick away from tying Wayne Gretzky.

Ovechkin scored his 891st goal in the Washington Capitals’ 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday to move within three of equaling and four of breaking Gretzky’s NHL record of 894 goals.

Ovechkin continues not to look too far ahead, though, with his next opportunity to cut into Gretzky’s lead coming when the Capitals visit the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT, TVAS)

“Game by game, shift by shift” Ovechkin said, repeating a mantra he’s followed throughout this chase. “Right now, at this time of the year, everybody has to be sharp and get ready for the playoffs.”

The Capitals (48-17-9) have eight games remaining for Ovechkin to complete his quest to pass Gretzky this season and to sharpen their play before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. So far, those two pursuits have not conflicted with each other.

“I think it’s brought our group up,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “And the anticipation and him scoring and the jolt of energy that it’s provided on a nightly basis, I don’t think it’s been a negative or weight on anybody’s shoulders, his or the rest of the group.”

There will be increasing focus and media attention on Ovechkin with each goal he scores, though. And now that he’s within three of tying the record, he will enter each game with the potential to put his name at least alongside Gretzky’s in the record book before the night is over.

“Every game brings a new challenge and it’s a chance for history,” Capitals center Dylan Strome said. “So, we’re excited. It’s been a lot of fun to be along for the ride for this couple years, and it’s only going to get better.”

Although Ovechkin’s 891st goal, which came on the power play at 15:43 of the first period, increased Washington’s lead to 2-0, it brought a roar from the Boston crowd in appreciation. Ovechkin moved down from his usual power-play spot in the left circle to outside the left side of the crease and had an empty net to shoot the puck into after Strome redirected John Carlson’s shot-pass from the point across to him.

“A goal is a goal,” Ovechkin said. “It was great play by ‘Stromer’ and ‘Carly.’”