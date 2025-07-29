Frondell ready to pursue NHL 'dream' with Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Anton Frondell repeated it in some form often, be it right after he was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft or during his time at their development camp earlier this month.

“My dream is to play in the NHL," he said. "I want to do it as soon as possible. So, if I get a chance to be at (training) camp ... and fight for a spot on the team, that’s my dream. That’s what I’ll do.”

That vision is probably more likely to come to fruition next season, but regardless, the 18-year-old forward is ready to be part of the Blackhawks’ return to prominence. The franchise that won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015 has not won a playoff series since that third championship, and has missed the playoffs the past five seasons.

“He’s a really smart hockey player,” Chicago general manager Kyle Davidson said. “I think he uses his body effectively, especially in battles along the wall. He just has a really projectable game to the NHL. I think he plays the game the way that it’s played, not only in North America on the small rink but also in May and June (in the Stanley Cup Playoffs).

“He plays very heavy, hard, almost playoff hockey. So I think that’s something we’re really excited to add. He can play a skill game, he can play a heavy game, he can play any way you want. So we’re really excited about that.”

Frondell had 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 29 games last season with Djurgardens of Hockey Allsvenskan, the second-highest league in the Swedish hockey system.

He was one of several products of the Swedish hockey system taken in the first round of the 2025 draft, and he has made an impression.

“I’ve known Anton since we were really small, we’ve played against each other. Yeah, he deserves it,” said Winnipeg Jets defenseman prospect Sascha Boumedienne, who was born in Finland but has played for several Swedish national teams. The Jets took him in the first round (No. 28) of the 2025 draft.

“He’s a really hard worker; he wants to win and (I have) nothing but good things to say about that kid. We’re best friends. It’s pretty special to see your friends go too.”

Blackhawks director of amateur scouting Mike Doneghey said Frondell has come a long way since they first saw him at a Five Nations tournament in Plymouth, Michigan, in 2024.

“Very raw at the time," Doneghey said. "His skating was kind of sloppy. He wore his tongues out of his skates. He just looked sloppy in general. But you noticed the hands and the brains and stuff like that.

"Over time, he just kept getting better and better and better. You get to watch him; (Chicago European scouting director) Mats Hallin and (Chicago head European amateur scout) Nick Blomgren, they see him on a constant basis; obviously with (center) Marcus Kruger playing with him this year, we had a lot of information from Marcus.”