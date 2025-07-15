Frondell, No. 3 pick in 2025 NHL Draft, signs entry-level contract with Blackhawks

Anton Frondell, selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 3 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, signed a three-year, $2.925 million entry-level contract on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $975,000.

The 18-year-old center (6-foot-1, 198 pounds) is expected to play this season with Djurgarden, the team Frondell helped earn promotion to the Swedish Hockey League after it played in Allsvenskan, the country's second division, the previous three seasons.

"My dream is to play in the NHL," Frondell said during Blackhawks development camp this summer. "I want to do it as soon as possible. So if I get a chance to be at the camp, fighting for a spot on the team, that's my dream, that's what I want to do. If I don't make it, I'm going back to play with Djurgarden."

Frondell was born in Trangsund, Sweden, about 10 miles south of Djurgarden's home in Stockholm, and has played in the Djurgarden program since he was 15.

"Djurgarden is the best team to play for ever," Frondell said during the NHL Scouting Combine in June. "Biggest team in Stockholm, in Sweden. Huge arena, and our fans are crazy. ... It's so cool to play there.”

Frondell had 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 29 regular-season games and seven points (three goals, four assists) in 16 playoff games last season to help Djurgarden return to the SHL. He was No. 1 in NHL Central Scouting’s final ranking of International skaters for the 2025 draft.

"I think he's a really smart hockey player," Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. "I think he uses his body very effectively, especially in battles along the wall. He just has a really projectable game to the NHL, and I think he plays the game the way that it's played, not only in North America on the small rink. I think he plays very heavy, hard, almost playoff hockey. So I think that's something we were really excited to add.

"He plays a skill game, he can play a heavy game, he can play it any way you want, and so we're really excited about that."

Prior to the draft, Central Scouting director of European scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said, "I would call Frondell a military tank. He is a strong player with strong legs, which shows up in his strong skating. He has the perfect balance in his skating. He wins most of the 1-on-1 battles with his attitude, power, and quick stick.

“He delivers intelligent passes and is a real asset, especially on the power play. He has a nifty wrist shot, and his one-timer release is solid and accurate. His hockey IQ shines with or without the puck."

NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman contributed to this report