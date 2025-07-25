Chance the Rapper, Dach surprise Blackhawks youth program

CHICAGO -- Chance the Rapper walked into the main rink at Fifth Third Arena, the Chicago Blackhawks' practice facility, as 50 children from the Kids of the Kingdom summer program were skating, laughing, having fun.

"It's really about showing new experiences to these kids," the Chicago native and rapper said of Kids of the Kingdom, a six-week camp run by SocialWorks, the non-profit organization Chance founded in August 2016.

"A lot of them have never been to a Blackhawks game or are maybe a little inexperienced about hockey. Some of them have been ice skating before but a lot of them haven't. To all of them, it's a new experience, it's something fun and something to look forward to."

It was a fun Friday, the final day of the summer camp that was supported by the joint NHL corporate giving fund and the Industry Growth Fund grant of $100,000.

The camp was run by SocialWorks, which serves Chicago-area youth by providing educational enrichment, mentorship, and community engagement opportunities. The program focuses on personal development, creativity, and leadership, offering children a safe and supportive environment to learn and grow. Since 2016, SocialWorks has contributed $12 million to the Chicagoland community, impacting more than 50,000 students.

Through the initiative, the Blackhawks ran six weeks of ball and street hockey programming, introducing kids to an accessible, low-barrier version of hockey while strengthening their connection to the Blackhawks brand. Fifty kids aged 5-13 wrapped up camp with a skate at Fifth Third Arena, followed by lunch.

"For us, it's really important to welcome the community into the Chicago Blackhawks community ice rink. It's here for that reason," Blackhawks manager of social impact programs Jose De La Torre said. "We love opening the doors to organizations like SocialWorks. They do such great work with the community. (There are) a lot of first-time skaters, so it was really nice for us to see that, provide those experiences."

Chance the Rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, stopped by the arena to say hello to some of the kids and organizers.

"There's nothing that happens within SocialWorks without Chancellor approving, knowing what's going on and things like that," co-executive director of SocialWorks Justin Cunningham said. "With his demanding schedule, for him to also be prioritizing his philanthropic work on the same level and degree as his musical career, of course it means a lot.

"This is not the only time Chance has come to the camp. He makes it a priority to come to the camp, if not weekly, to be able to just let himself know that he's just as accessible as our curriculum, our counselors and the community that we try to create. He's a part of that."