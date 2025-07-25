Chance the Rapper, Dach surprise Blackhawks youth program

Hip-hop artist, forward hang with kids, sign autographs

Chance the Rapper blackhawks camp

© Chicago Blackhawks

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Chance the Rapper walked into the main rink at Fifth Third Arena, the Chicago Blackhawks' practice facility, as 50 children from the Kids of the Kingdom summer program were skating, laughing, having fun.

"It's really about showing new experiences to these kids," the Chicago native and rapper said of Kids of the Kingdom, a six-week camp run by SocialWorks, the non-profit organization Chance founded in August 2016.

"A lot of them have never been to a Blackhawks game or are maybe a little inexperienced about hockey. Some of them have been ice skating before but a lot of them haven't. To all of them, it's a new experience, it's something fun and something to look forward to."

It was a fun Friday, the final day of the summer camp that was supported by the joint NHL corporate giving fund and the Industry Growth Fund grant of $100,000.

The camp was run by SocialWorks, which serves Chicago-area youth by providing educational enrichment, mentorship, and community engagement opportunities. The program focuses on personal development, creativity, and leadership, offering children a safe and supportive environment to learn and grow. Since 2016, SocialWorks has contributed $12 million to the Chicagoland community, impacting more than 50,000 students.

Through the initiative, the Blackhawks ran six weeks of ball and street hockey programming, introducing kids to an accessible, low-barrier version of hockey while strengthening their connection to the Blackhawks brand. Fifty kids aged 5-13 wrapped up camp with a skate at Fifth Third Arena, followed by lunch.

"For us, it's really important to welcome the community into the Chicago Blackhawks community ice rink. It's here for that reason," Blackhawks manager of social impact programs Jose De La Torre said. "We love opening the doors to organizations like SocialWorks. They do such great work with the community. (There are) a lot of first-time skaters, so it was really nice for us to see that, provide those experiences."

Chance the Rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, stopped by the arena to say hello to some of the kids and organizers.

"There's nothing that happens within SocialWorks without Chancellor approving, knowing what's going on and things like that," co-executive director of SocialWorks Justin Cunningham said. "With his demanding schedule, for him to also be prioritizing his philanthropic work on the same level and degree as his musical career, of course it means a lot.

"This is not the only time Chance has come to the camp. He makes it a priority to come to the camp, if not weekly, to be able to just let himself know that he's just as accessible as our curriculum, our counselors and the community that we try to create. He's a part of that."

Chance said his relationship with hockey started with "Saturday Night Live," when he did a skit portraying Lazlo Holmes, a fictional NBA commentator who's transferred to hockey to cover a New York Rangers game.

"I respect the Blackhawks and their legacy. That's one of the reasons why Chicago's considered a champion city," he said. "But I didn't go to any games until after I did an SNL skit where I say, 'Let's do that hockey.' Now I get invited to hockey games all the time."

The Blackhawks supplied the kids their socks and skates for the day. Chicago forward Colton Dach, who was at the event, helped some of the kids get their skates tied.

"I didn't learn to tie my skates until I was 10 or 12, so it's nice to see some of them do it on their own," Dach said. "It's fun to go and talk with them, tie some skates, get to know them a little bit. It's awesome to see them all smiles and happy and just being kids."

Lindros Beard, programs coordinator for the Blackhawks, set the kids up with a red ice helper and skating instructions: put your feet in a V formation, heels together, then take small strides.

"I skated since I was four with my aunt and my sister. I fell four times (today), so it hurt, said camper Brooke Jones, 11. "It was scary, but mostly fun."

Stevie Gatewood started skating with the ice helper but was soon skating on her own.

"I felt more comfortable. Out of a 10, I'd say I was at a six," said the 12-year-old, who loves the Kids of the Kingdom program. "I get to learn more about God, spend time with him and meet new friends and enjoy my counselors."

The Kids of the Kingdom camp is over for another summer. But the memory of their final day is one the participating children will likely remember for a long time.

"This stays with the campers because these are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to get a chance to bring their families and be around their camping family, these counselors that they have relationships with," Cunningham said.

"It also expands the city. Not a lot of our campers necessarily have the opportunity to go to Fifth Third Arena where nobody else is on the skates or nobody else is on the ice and just really get a chance to fail and succeed in the safety of their own community. Being able to do these things makes the city a little smaller, makes it more accessible and also just allows you to just be a kid."

Related Content

Chance the Rapper partners with NHL, NHLPA, Blackhawks for charity

Short Shifts

NHL stars summer travel roundup

Hagens meets Adam Sandler at ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ premiere 

Blues post tribute to Ozzy Osbourne on social media

Tkachuk locks up Stanley Cup, celebrates in St. Louis

Panthers appropriately celebrate National Ice Cream Day with Marchand artwork

IndyCar driver Sting Ray Robb rocks Maple Leafs jersey before race

Wu-Tang Clan members show off Devils 'Jersey' jerseys during concert

Ovechkin wins ESPY for ‘Best Record-Breaking Performance’

NHL teams release 2025-26 schedules with creative social media videos

Sabres reveal season opponents as chicken wings

Shania Twain responds to Wolf’s T-shirt at Calgary Stampede

Luongo celebrates Stanley Cup with viral Labubu plush toys

After so many close calls, Pavelski finally wins American Century Championship

Greer uses day with Stanley Cup for charitable causes

Pavelski still atop leaderboard at American Century Championship

Panthers' names engraved on Stanley Cup again

Pavelski in familiar spot at top of American Century Golf Championship

Draisaitl donates 29 sets of hockey equipment to German youth team