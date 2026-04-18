McQueen signs entry-level contract with Ducks

Roger McQueen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. The deal begins next season.

The 19-year-old forward was the No. 10 pick by Anaheim in the 2025 NHL Draft. He signed a professional tryout contract with San Diego, Anaheim's American Hockey League affiliate, on April 1 and had three points (one goal, two assists) in six games.

McQueen had 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 36 games with Providence College and was named the Hockey East Rookie of the Year. He ranked second in assists, third in points and tied for third in goals among Providence skaters and ranked eighth in the NCAA among rookies with 313 faceoff wins (313-for-568, 55.1 percent).

The Ducks, who qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018, visit the Edmonton Oilers for Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round on Monday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, KCOP-13, ESPN2, Victory+).