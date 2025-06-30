Romanov signs 8-year contract with Islanders

Alexander Romanov signed an eight-year contract with the New York Islanders on Monday. Financial terms were not announced.

The 25-year-old defenseman could have been a restricted free agent Tuesday. He had 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 64 games this season and led the team in blocked shots (165) and its defensemen in hits (147). Romanov has 64 points (13 goals, 51 assists) in 221 games since he was acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on July 7, 2022.

Selected by the Canadiens in the second round (No. 38) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Romanov has 83 points (17 goals, 66 assists) in 354 regular-season games and two points (one goal, one assist) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

On Friday, the Islanders traded defenseman Noah Dobson to the Canadiens for the Nos. 16 (forward Victor Eklund) and 17 (defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson) picks in the 2025 NHL Draft and forward Emil Heineman.

They also selected defenseman Matthew Schaefer with the No. 1 pick.