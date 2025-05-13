Kerfoot, Durzi talk Mammoth name, team jerseys

Two Utah Mammoth(s) roamed Manhattan on Monday.

Utah forward Alex Kerfoot and defenseman Sean Durzi visited the NHL Store to discuss Utah's Mammoth name and new jerseys for next season.

Last Wednesday, Utah announced Mammoth as their team name that was voted on by fans throughout the year. The franchise also unveiled their new home and away jerseys that will be worn this season.

“From day one the ownership group talked about how they wanted to make this for the city and have it as a collective fan vote,” Kerfoot said in an interview with NHL.com. “I think we’ve been on board from day one and you look at how it turned out. We love the logo; we love the name. The fact that they voted on it and they chose it makes it extra special.”

Durzi called the experience of having the fans involved with the name choice “unique” and that it was a thank you to the fans to show how much they mean to the team.

Kerfoot sported the team’s black home jerseys that feature the primary logo of the “Mountain Mammoth” as the crest of the jersey. Durzi wore the white away jerseys that feature “UTAH” written diagonally across the jersey, an updated version of their inaugural season sweaters.