Kerfoot, Durzi talk Mammoth name, team jerseys

Utah players discuss new sweaters at NHL Store

Kerfoot, Durzi discuss the process of choosing the logo, jerseys of the Mammoth

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Two Utah Mammoth(s) roamed Manhattan on Monday.

Utah forward Alex Kerfoot and defenseman Sean Durzi visited the NHL Store to discuss Utah's Mammoth name and new jerseys for next season.

Last Wednesday, Utah announced Mammoth as their team name that was voted on by fans throughout the year. The franchise also unveiled their new home and away jerseys that will be worn this season.

“From day one the ownership group talked about how they wanted to make this for the city and have it as a collective fan vote,” Kerfoot said in an interview with NHL.com. “I think we’ve been on board from day one and you look at how it turned out. We love the logo; we love the name. The fact that they voted on it and they chose it makes it extra special.”

Durzi called the experience of having the fans involved with the name choice “unique” and that it was a thank you to the fans to show how much they mean to the team.

Kerfoot sported the team’s black home jerseys that feature the primary logo of the “Mountain Mammoth” as the crest of the jersey. Durzi wore the white away jerseys that feature “UTAH” written diagonally across the jersey, an updated version of their inaugural season sweaters.

The Mammoth forward said they saw different iterations of the logo as it was being developed, but the final product exceeded his expectations.

“I think it looks great. The color scheme is awesome,” Kerfoot said.

The first thing that stuck out to Durzi when they arrived in Utah were the mountains and he was happy the state’s beautiful scenery was reflected in the new uniforms.

“If you look at all the littler Easter eggs involved. We got the ‘M’ and the state of Utah, the mountains in the back. It puts together a picture of Utah as a whole,” the Mammoth defenseman said. “I think having our home jersey look like that and then us on the road keeping the original ‘Utah’ and showing we are together as a state and doing this as a family, it’s pretty cool.”

The two Utah players might be excited to be a Mammoth, but how much do they know about the extinct species? They put their knowledge to the test before they left the store.

Kerfoot and Durzi play Mammoth trivia game

