J.T. Miller looking forward to Sullivan's 'very direct' approach with Rangers

MIDWAY, Pa. -- J.T. Miller has experience with Mike Sullivan.

The forward played 26 games as a 19-year-old rookie for the New York Rangers with Sullivan as an assistant under coach John Tortorella in 2013.

"I remember when I needed a straight answer, he's the guy," Miller told NHL.com on Tuesday. "It's a hard game to give those answers sometimes. He's been very straightforward with me."

Set for his 14th NHL season and looking to win the Stanley Cup for the first time, Miller hopes Sullivan brings that back to New York as Rangers coach.

"Very direct. That helps my game," Miller said. "I have time to not think about hockey right now, but I'm looking forward to getting to know him."

Sullivan was named Rangers coach May 2, replacing Peter Laviolette, after 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 57-year-old left Pittsburgh on April 28 a two-time Stanley Cup winner (2016, '17) and won more games (409) and coached the most games (753) in Penguins history.

The Rangers (39-36-7) this season finished six points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. One season removed from winning the Presidents' Trophy, they were fifth in the Metropolitan Division, ahead of the seventh-place Penguins (34-36-12), who missed the playoffs for a third straight season.

Miller, 32, played six seasons with the Rangers before being traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 26, 2018, and the Vancouver Canucks on June 22, 2019. He was traded back to the Rangers from the Canucks on Jan. 31.

Soon after that last trade, Miller played for Sullivan, the coach of the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off, from Feb. 12-20.

"He's a great person," Miller said. "I think it's obviously a little looser there than it would be over an 82-game schedule, but he's a great guy. I haven't heard a single bad thing about him. On the coaching front, I just have the utmost respect for him, his resume, his career and what he's been able to accomplish.

"I'm really looking forward to working with him. I have so much respect for what he's done in this game. I think it'll be a good fit."

Sullivan said May 8 he planned to contact each of the Rangers. Miller got his call, but said anything face-to-face might not come until training camp.

"I think he's tried to reach out to as many guys as he could, but just kind of an introduction," Miller said. "I probably won't see him much this summer, maybe a time or two. ...

"When you don't make the playoffs, it [stinks], but you've got to get away from the game too. We've got a lot more going on outside of hockey that's good for us. I'm sure he's doing the same. I think we're all just itching for September and getting around each other."

Miller has skated in the playoffs once in the past five seasons, Vancouver's seven-game loss to the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 Western Conference Second Round. He had 70 points (22 goals, 48 assists) in 72 games this season, including 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) in 32 games for New York.

On Tuesday, Miller competed in a qualifier for the 2025 U.S. Open Golf Championship. He shot a plus-4, missing the cut on an overcast, windy day at Quicksilver Golf Club.

It was the third time Miller tried to qualify. He's had fun, but he'd rather be preoccupied with the Rangers.

Miller wants to be unavailable to try again a year from now.

"I think, to a man, when you don't make the playoffs, especially when you're expecting to, to a man, you need to play and perform better as professionals," Miller said. "I think that's all we're going to worry about."