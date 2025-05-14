NHL Power Players youth advisory board applications now being accepted

NEW YORK/TORONTO – For the seventh straight year, the National Hockey League (NHL®) will accept applications for NHL Power Players™, a youth advisory board which brings together young hockey fans, ages 13-17, to provide input to the NHL on hockey-related topics important to their generation. Starting today through June 11, fans may apply here to be considered for participation in the program.

The NHL will select up to 25 young hockey fans from across the U.S. and Canada based on the unique and innovative ideas they want to share with the League related to their local communities and hockey in general. There will be a multi-step application process to be selected.

This new class of NHL Power Players will participate in remote meetings conducted throughout the season to provide the League with honest and unbiased suggestions and opinions on a myriad of topics including community engagement, marketing of the sport, and events to help accelerate fandom amongst their peer group. Selected participants will serve as an advisor for one season, which will correspond with the 2025-26 NHL season.

“We’re thrilled to launch the seventh season of NHL Power Players. This program continues to provide us invaluable insights from the next generation of hockey fans,” said Heidi Browning, NHL Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer. “Their feedback plays a vital role in shaping how we grow the game and helps us better understand what matters most to young audiences and how we can continue to evolve the NHL experience for the future.”

NHL Power Players will have the opportunity for their voice to be heard by the NHL, learn about the business side of sports, and develop lasting friendships with fellow NHL Power Players. They will also get unique opportunities, including invitations to attend NHL tentpole events. Participants chosen for NHL Power Players will be announced in advance of the 2025-26 NHL season. Fans ages 13-17 years old living in the U.S. or Canada are eligible to apply.