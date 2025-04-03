Ovechkin scores goal No. 892, now 3 from breaking NHL record

The 39-year-old left wing has 39 goals in 59 games this season to lead the Capitals despite missing 16 games with a fractured left fibula from Nov. 21-Dec. 23. Ovechkin has 892 goals in 1,485 games during his 20 NHL seasons, all with Washington, which selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2006 NHL Draft.

Gretzky scored 894 goals in 1,487 NHL regular-season games during 20 seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers before retiring in 1999.

Gretzky has held sole possession of the NHL goal record since scoring his 802nd to surpass the previous mark of 801 goals held by Gordie Howe while playing for the Kings against the Vancouver Canucks at the Great Western Forum in Los Angeles on March 23, 1994.

Gretzky scored his 894th and final goal while playing for the Rangers against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden in New York on March 29, 1999.

Ovechkin is one goal away from his 14th season scoring at least 40, increasing his NHL-record total. He also owns the NHL record for most 30-goal seasons (19) and is tied with Gretzky and Mike Bossy for most 50-goals seasons (nine).