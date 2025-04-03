Ovechkin scores goal No. 892, now 3 from breaking NHL record

Capitals forward scores on power play against Hurricanes to gain on Gretzky for all-time mark

Ovechkin 3 to go news

© Josh Lavallee/Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. – Alex Ovechkin scored his 892nd goal for the Washington Capitals in a 5-1 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Wednesday to move within three of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894 goals.

With the Capitals on a 5-on-3 power play, Ovechkin took a pass from Jakob Chychrun and scored on a one-timer from the top of the left circle at 19:25 of the second period.

WSH@CAR: Ovechkin scores PPG for the 892nd goal of his career

The 39-year-old left wing has 39 goals in 59 games this season to lead the Capitals despite missing 16 games with a fractured left fibula from Nov. 21-Dec. 23. Ovechkin has 892 goals in 1,485 games during his 20 NHL seasons, all with Washington, which selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2006 NHL Draft.

Gretzky scored 894 goals in 1,487 NHL regular-season games during 20 seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers before retiring in 1999.

Gretzky has held sole possession of the NHL goal record since scoring his 802nd to surpass the previous mark of 801 goals held by Gordie Howe while playing for the Kings against the Vancouver Canucks at the Great Western Forum in Los Angeles on March 23, 1994.

Gretzky scored his 894th and final goal while playing for the Rangers against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden in New York on March 29, 1999.

Ovechkin is one goal away from his 14th season scoring at least 40, increasing his NHL-record total. He also owns the NHL record for most 30-goal seasons (19) and is tied with Gretzky and Mike Bossy for most 50-goals seasons (nine).

Latest News

Zuccarello wears custom warmup jersey in honor of Sam Rosen’s retirement

Maple Leafs clinch berth in Stanley Cup Playoffs with win against Panthers 

Ovechkin scores goal No. 892, Hurricanes top Capitals, clinch playoff berth

Rangers top Wild in OT, gain in East wild card race

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 892, now 3 from breaking NHL record

NHL Buzz: Chytil may not play again this season for Canucks

Pastrnak, Zadorov meet figure skater who lost parents in tragic plane crash

Ovechkin’s pursuit of Gretzky’s goals record hot topic on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Capitals release Ovechkin goal counters across D.C. area, NYC

EDGE stats: Crosby’s consecutive point-per-game seasons record

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

Svechnikov ‘would love to see’ Ovechkin pass Gretzky, set NHL goals record

Atlantic Division winner debated by NHL.com staff

NHL, Rogers continue 'landmark partnership' with 12-year media rights agreement

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Maple Leafs, Hurricanes can clinch berths

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Perreault to make debut with Rangers in heat of playoff race