Golden Knights seek ‘more desperation’ in must-win Game 5 against Oilers

SUMMERLIN, Nev. -- If anyone knows about the cruel vagaries of fate, it should be a team that calls Las Vegas home.

Facing a 3-1 deficit in the best-of-7 Western Conference Second Round, the Vegas Golden Knights aren’t interested in debating whether they belong in this predicament after a 3-0 road loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 on Monday.

They know it’s not the time for a wing and a prayer, nor is it a time for emotion to blind them.

No fiery speech, no hunches nor rationalizations are going to deliver them from this situation, facing near-certain elimination at the hands of the Oilers, beginning with Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Logic and facts are the currency needed.

“You get down 3-1 here, there are no magic potions to sprinkle around the room and say,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday at the Golden Knights’ practice facility. “We are too far along as a team. A lot of guys in that room have won, they understand what is at stake.

“We have to play harder, we have to play better for longer. That’s a little bit of will right now. Do they want to do it to play on? We’ll find out tomorrow.”

That’s the message Cassidy planned to deliver to his team Tuesday. There would be no ranting, no raving, no Herb Brooks moment.

Just data, laid out in the cold, harsh light of day.

The Golden Knights have lost both Stanley Cup Playoff series they’ve trailed 3-1 in their history. Of the 352 NHL teams to face such a deficit, 32 have advanced, a success rate of 0.91 percent.

Cassidy said his team hasn’t been good enough, in any area, to think about being the next long shot to pay off.

Yes, the Golden Knights can point to the fact that they won Game 3 on the road, or that they lost Game 2 in overtime, or that they had an early lead in Game 1.

None of it’s been good enough.