Miller competes at 2025 U.S. Open Local Qualifying, misses cut

Of the 84 golfers at the qualifier, only five players and two alternates advanced to the final qualifying stage.

Miller had tried to qualify twice before. In 2023, he went 6-over-par at The Club at Nevillewood in Presto, Pennsylvania, with his dad, Dennis Miller, serving as his caddie.

Dennis was there again Tuesday but passed the bag to J.T.'s childhood friend, Frank Vance.

“It’s always good to have my buddy and my dad to hang out with and caddie,” J.T. said.

The gutsiest attempt came at the par-5 Hole 15. After easily reaching the fairway, Miller kept his driver for the second shot. He drove it just shy of the green, setting him up nicely for a chip to within 10 feet of the hole.

“Was that your call?” Dennis shouted to Vance. “To go driver?”

“No, he just said, ‘I’m already holding it. Might was well just hit it,’” Vance said.

Miller missed the ensuing putt, a common issue after several morning rainstorms. On Hole 7, he nearly sunk one from about 20 feet just to have it rim out and kick to the left.

“It was hard,” he said. “It got windy. I thought it would be harder with the rain. ... I had a month to practice. So, I felt good coming in here. Typically, it always comes down to making putts. That’s what those guys are a lot better at doing.”

Miller grew up about 50 miles from Oakmont in East Palestine, Ohio, but tried not to think about the U.S. Open being held at a famed course not far from his hometown.

“I had an opportunity to play for one day,” he said. “I know who I’m playing against out there. I’m a competitive guy, so I just kept the expectations realistic. I’m happy with myself.”