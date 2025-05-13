Miller competes at 2025 U.S. Open Local Qualifying, misses cut

MIDWAY, Pa. -- J.T. Miller struck the ball well but battled difficult greens in his attempt to qualify for the 2025 U.S. Open Golf Championship on Tuesday.
The New York Rangers forward finished a 4-over-par 76 in the initial round of local qualifying, falling four strokes back of the cut line in the one-day, 18-hole event at Quicksilver Golf Club. The U.S. Open will be held June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club, located in the eastern suburbs of Pittsburgh.
“Today, on the first green, I couldn’t even hold the putter,” Miller said of his nerves. “So, I talked myself into it that it wouldn’t be like that, but I think the first couple of swings are just like that.”
Miller started with a bogey, three-putting Hole 1, before hitting par over the next six holes. He finished strong in the final four with his one birdie coming at 16 and going even at the other three.