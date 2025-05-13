Miller competes at 2025 U.S. Open Local Qualifying, misses cut

Rangers forward shoots 4-over-par in 3rd attempt to qualify for competitive tournament

JT Miller US Open 1

© Wes Crosby

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MIDWAY, Pa. -- J.T. Miller struck the ball well but battled difficult greens in his attempt to qualify for the 2025 U.S. Open Golf Championship on Tuesday.

The New York Rangers forward finished a 4-over-par 76 in the initial round of local qualifying, falling four strokes back of the cut line in the one-day, 18-hole event at Quicksilver Golf Club. The U.S. Open will be held June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club, located in the eastern suburbs of Pittsburgh.

“Today, on the first green, I couldn’t even hold the putter,” Miller said of his nerves. “So, I talked myself into it that it wouldn’t be like that, but I think the first couple of swings are just like that.”

Miller started with a bogey, three-putting Hole 1, before hitting par over the next six holes. He finished strong in the final four with his one birdie coming at 16 and going even at the other three.

JT Miller US Open 2

© Wes Crosby

Of the 84 golfers at the qualifier, only five players and two alternates advanced to the final qualifying stage.

Miller had tried to qualify twice before. In 2023, he went 6-over-par at The Club at Nevillewood in Presto, Pennsylvania, with his dad, Dennis Miller, serving as his caddie.

Dennis was there again Tuesday but passed the bag to J.T.'s childhood friend, Frank Vance.

“It’s always good to have my buddy and my dad to hang out with and caddie,” J.T. said.

The gutsiest attempt came at the par-5 Hole 15. After easily reaching the fairway, Miller kept his driver for the second shot. He drove it just shy of the green, setting him up nicely for a chip to within 10 feet of the hole.

“Was that your call?” Dennis shouted to Vance. “To go driver?”

“No, he just said, ‘I’m already holding it. Might was well just hit it,’” Vance said.

Miller missed the ensuing putt, a common issue after several morning rainstorms. On Hole 7, he nearly sunk one from about 20 feet just to have it rim out and kick to the left.

“It was hard,” he said. “It got windy. I thought it would be harder with the rain. ... I had a month to practice. So, I felt good coming in here. Typically, it always comes down to making putts. That’s what those guys are a lot better at doing.”

Miller grew up about 50 miles from Oakmont in East Palestine, Ohio, but tried not to think about the U.S. Open being held at a famed course not far from his hometown.

“I had an opportunity to play for one day,” he said. “I know who I’m playing against out there. I’m a competitive guy, so I just kept the expectations realistic. I’m happy with myself.”

Short Shifts

Kerfoot, Durzi talk Mammoth name, team jerseys

PWHL’s Montreal, Ottawa battle in marathon playoff matchup

Bennett pumps brakes on slick goal to extend Panthers lead in Game 4

Smith scores buzzer beater goal to help Golden Knights to Game 3 win

Sullivan attends Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 9

Nylander wears same suit for last 3 games, scores in each

Van Pelt wears custom Capitals jersey to Game 1

Justin Bieber skips Met Gala to watch Maple Leafs in Game 1

Wild share farewell video for Fleury featuring kids

Jets fans at Canada Life Centre celebrate Game 7 victory

Schenn brothers share embrace in handshake line after Game 7

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 2

Golden Knights, Wild, fans say goodbye to retiring Fleury with handshake, cheers

Jarvis’ friends take van to cheer on forward, Hurricanes in Game 5

Canadiens line up to hug Savard after final NHL game

Will Ferrell, Chad Smith cheer on Kings during Game 5

Landeskog’s wife discusses husband’s return on ‘Never Offside’ podcast