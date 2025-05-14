Matthews’ goal drought for Maple Leafs discussed on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

The conversation also focuses on what the Panthers have done to get back into the series after losing the first two games, the impact Matthew Tkachuk has made and why it's not exactly firewagon hockey but has been really good.

That is also part of the discussion they had about the East second-round series featuring the Hurricanes and Washington Capitals. Carolina leads it 3-1 going into Game 5 at Washington on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

Zeisberger brings up how the Hurricanes seem to be getting the timely goal in these playoffs, which is different from previous years. Rosen, Roarke and Zeisberger also defend the Hurricanes’ style of play, with Roarke calling it "beautiful," not to mention obviously effective.

Rosen and Roarke delve into the Western Conference Second Round series between the Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights prior to the interview with Zeisberger. Rosen says the Oilers proved their mettle by coming back with a strong defensive performance in Game 4, a 3-0 win, after giving up a last-second game-winning goal on a totally broken defensive play in Game 3. Edmonton leads the series 3-1 entering Game 5 at Vegas on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

They also discuss Miro Heiskanen's return and Mikko Rantanen's impact for the Dallas Stars, Joel Quenneville coming back to the NHL as coach of the Anaheim Ducks and if Lou Lamoriello, who will not be returning as New York Islanders president and general manager, still should have a role with the team.

