Matthews’ goal drought for Maple Leafs discussed on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

Auston Matthews' search for a signature moment, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ need to continue to prove that they're not "the same old Leafs," the Carolina Hurricanes' efficient style of play and the Edmonton Oilers' defensive gem are just some of the topics discussed this week on the "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP.
Mike Zeisberger, NHL.com's Toronto-based staff writer, joins co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke to dive deep into Matthews and the Eastern Conference Second Round matchup between the Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers that continues with Game 5 at Toronto on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN). The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2.
Zeisberger digs into Matthews a bit, saying it's time for Toronto's star center, who hasn't scored in the series, to come through in a big way to get the Maple Leafs over the hump and into the Eastern Conference Final.
However, Zeisberger, Rosen and Roarke all agree that Matthews has been effective in other areas, including face-offs (54.7 percent).