Matthews’ goal drought for Maple Leafs discussed on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

Hurricanes’ playoff success, Oilers’ ability to rebound also among topics

attherink_051425

© Claus Andersen/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Auston Matthews' search for a signature moment, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ need to continue to prove that they're not "the same old Leafs," the Carolina Hurricanes' efficient style of play and the Edmonton Oilers' defensive gem are just some of the topics discussed this week on the "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP.

Mike Zeisberger, NHL.com's Toronto-based staff writer, joins co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke to dive deep into Matthews and the Eastern Conference Second Round matchup between the Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers that continues with Game 5 at Toronto on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN). The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2.

Zeisberger digs into Matthews a bit, saying it's time for Toronto's star center, who hasn't scored in the series, to come through in a big way to get the Maple Leafs over the hump and into the Eastern Conference Final.

However, Zeisberger, Rosen and Roarke all agree that Matthews has been effective in other areas, including face-offs (54.7 percent).

The conversation also focuses on what the Panthers have done to get back into the series after losing the first two games, the impact Matthew Tkachuk has made and why it's not exactly firewagon hockey but has been really good.

That is also part of the discussion they had about the East second-round series featuring the Hurricanes and Washington Capitals. Carolina leads it 3-1 going into Game 5 at Washington on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

Zeisberger brings up how the Hurricanes seem to be getting the timely goal in these playoffs, which is different from previous years. Rosen, Roarke and Zeisberger also defend the Hurricanes’ style of play, with Roarke calling it "beautiful," not to mention obviously effective.

Rosen and Roarke delve into the Western Conference Second Round series between the Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights prior to the interview with Zeisberger. Rosen says the Oilers proved their mettle by coming back with a strong defensive performance in Game 4, a 3-0 win, after giving up a last-second game-winning goal on a totally broken defensive play in Game 3. Edmonton leads the series 3-1 entering Game 5 at Vegas on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

They also discuss Miro Heiskanen's return and Mikko Rantanen's impact for the Dallas Stars, Joel Quenneville coming back to the NHL as coach of the Anaheim Ducks and if Lou Lamoriello, who will not be returning as New York Islanders president and general manager, still should have a role with the team.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP is free, and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

Related Content

NHL @TheRink

Matthews looks to end scoring drought for Maple Leafs in Game 5 of Eastern 2nd Round

Tkachuk 'feeling physically great,' leading Panthers into Game 5 showdown vs. Maple Leafs

Quenneville hired as Ducks coach, replaces Cronin 

Latest News

Garland hopeful new coach, roster moves will boost Canucks next season

Foote hired as Canucks coach, replaces Tocchet

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

EDGE stats behind Rantanen’s heroics in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL Power Players youth advisory board applications now being accepted

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Heiskanen provides immediate boost in return for Stars in Game 4

Hellebuyck, Jets still searching for road win in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Granlund gets hat trick, Stars push Jets to brink with Game 4 win

Jets have come long way from WHA to Western 2nd Round against Stars

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd round schedule

Golden Knights seek ‘more desperation’ in must-win Game 5 against Oilers

Kerfoot, Durzi talk Mammoth name, team jerseys

Miller competes at 2025 U.S. Open Local Qualifying, misses cut

Ekholm could play for Oilers if they reach Western Conference Final

Matthews looks to end scoring drought for Maple Leafs in Game 5 of Eastern 2nd Round