Ovechkin scores goal No. 892, Hurricanes top Capitals, clinch playoff berth

Washington captain now 3 away from passing Gretzky; Carolina has won 12 of 14

Capitals at Hurricanes | Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 892nd goal, moving within three of breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record, but the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the seventh straight season at Lenovo Center on Wednesday.

Ovechkin scored on a 5-on-3 power play to cut Carolina’s lead to 4-1 at 19:25 of the second period. He one-timed a low shot from the left face-off circle off a pass from Jakob Chychrun for his 39th goal of the season.

Jackson Blake scored two goals, Seth Jarvis had a goal and an assist and Frederik Andersen made 20 saves for the Hurricanes (46-24-4), who have won 12 of their past 14 games (12-2-0). Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists.

Charlie Lindgren made 18 saves for the Capitals (48-18-9), who are 1-3-1 in their past five games. Lindgren relieved Logan Thompson, who left with an upper-body injury following the first period. Thompson allowed three goals on 12 shots.

Carolina took a 1-0 lead at 6:14 of the first period. Sean Walker scored on a snap shot through traffic from the top of the right face-off circle after an errant pass by Chychrun.

Blake scored on the power play for a 2-0 lead at 10:11. Gostisbehere’s shot appeared to hit teammate Taylor Hall and Capitals’ defenseman John Carlson before coming to Blake, who partially fanned on a shot that slipped under Thompson’s right pad as he came across the crease.

Carolina’s second power-play goal made it 3-0 at 13:21. Jarvis one-timed a no-look pass from Gostisbehere.

The Hurricanes pushed the lead to 4-0 at 9:27 of the second period. Jack Roslovic gathered a turnover in the neutral zone and passed to Logan Stankoven, who scored from the slot.

Carolina’s third power-play goal made it 5-1 at 6:55 of the third period. Blake roofed a short-side backhand after a face-off win by Jarvis.

Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov left the game after the second period and did not return.

