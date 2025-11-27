AHL notebook: Western Conference goalies getting experience, heavier workload 

Blackhawks’ prospects Berezhnoy, Commesso, Avalanche’s Posch off to strong starts

AHL notebook Drew Commesso CHI top goalies

© Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Patrick Williams
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Developing goalies is an area where the American Hockey League provides extensive value to NHL teams.

Young goalies come into the AHL needing some combination of a heavier workload, an opportunity to face high-end shooters and, if they previously trained in Europe, a runway to adjust to the North American style of game.

Here is a look at some of the top incoming goalies from the Western Conference (in alphabetical order). A look at the Eastern Conference's young goaltending talent was published earlier.

Stanislav Berezhnoy, Rockford (Chicago Blackhawks)

The Blackhawks took a shot on undrafted 22-year-old after he had an excellent season in the Vysshaya Hockey League (Russia) last season.

Chicago signed Berezhnoy to a two-year, entry-level contract on July 15, 2025. He spent last season in the VHL divided between Omskie Krylia and SKA-Neva St. Petersburg, going a combined 12-10-2 in 27 games, with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage. In eight playoff games, he was 4-3 with a 2.66 GAA and .921 save percentage. He also got into one regular-season game in the Kontinental Hockey League with SKA St. Petersburg.

He has a 3-3-0 record, .317 GAA and .899 save percentage.

Drew Commesso, Rockford

As the Blackhawks continue to rebuild, the 23-year-old remains an important part of that plan with Berezhnoy.

Selected in the second round (No. 46) of the 2020 NHL Draft by Chicago, Commesso is in his third pro season after three seasons at Boston University. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with Chicago on April 11, 2023.

The Blackhawks have taken a slow approach with him. He had a strong 2024-25 season with Rockford, going 18-15-4 with a 2.54 GAA and .911 save percentage, but he did play his first two NHL games for Chicago. After a relief appearance in his NHL debut against the New York Islanders on Dec. 12, 2024, he made his first NHL start against the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 14, 2024.

He entered Wednesday 5-6-2 in 13 games with a 2.79 GAA and .909 save percentage

Thomas Milic, Manitoba (Winnipeg Jets)

With Connor Hellebuyck out likely until the end of December following knee surgery, Milic was recalled by the Jets on Nov. 21.

Hellebuyck’s injury and subsequent absence meant that the Jets had to change plans quickly, but Milic, 22, has been among the AHL’s top goalies in his third pro season. Selected in the fifth round (No. 151) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Milic had considerable success with Seattle of the Western Hockey League. In 2022-23, his final WHL season, he was named the league’s top goalie and was 27-3-1 with a 2.08 GAA and .932 save percentage. He ended up taking Seattle to the Memorial Cup final. In that same season, he also won a gold medal for Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

After two seasons split between Manitoba and the Jets’ ECHL affiliate, Norfolk, Milic stuck in the AHL this season. He has gone 5-2-2 in nine games and has a 2.14 GAA along with a .921 save percentage.

With Hellebuyck out four to six weeks, Milic will serve as the backup to Eric Comrie.

Erik Portillo, Ontario (Los Angeles Kings)

The 25-year-old returned to action after a second-half injury cut short his 2024-25 season.

Selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the third round (No. 67) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Los Angeles acquired Portillo in a trade for a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft on March 1, 2023. At the time, Portillo was finishing a standout career in which he twice led the University of Michigan to the Big Ten championship. Portillo signed a two-year entry-level contract on April 22, 2023.

He played 39 games in his first full pro season with Ontario in 2023-24 and then played in eight games in the Calder Cup Playoffs. In 24 games last season, he was 15-5-3 with a 2.82 GAA and .889 save percentage. His season ended Feb. 17, 2025, at Calgary (Calgary Flames) with an unspecified injury.

He started this season by allowing two or fewer goals in six of his first seven starts. He is 5-1-1 with a 2.26 GAA and .915 save percentage. However, he has not played since leaving a game at Calgary on Nov. 12 after playing the opening 2:51.

Isak Posch, Colorado (Colorado Avalanche)

Undrafted out of St. Cloud State, a lower-body injury to Avalanche goalie Mackenzie Blackwood pushed Posch into a heavy early-season workload in the AHL.

He was named to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference All-Rookie Team in 2023-24 and built on that performance as a sophomore. Last season he went 12-10-0 with a 2.40 GAA and .923 save percentage. That effort prompted the Avalanche to sign Posch to a two-year entry-level contract on March 25, 2025.

Blackwood’s injury necessitated the Avalanche keeping Trent Miner on their roster, which left the Colorado goaltending duties to Posch and Kyle Keyser. Posch, 23, started the first two games of the AHL season and shut out Calgary on Oct. 11 with 18 saves. He then had a 26-save shutout against San Diego (Anaheim Ducks) on Oct. 22. Through 11 games, he is 8-2-1 with a 1.91 GAA and .921 save percentage.

