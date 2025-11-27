AHL notebook: Western Conference goalies getting experience, heavier workload 

Erik Portillo, Ontario (Los Angeles Kings)
The 25-year-old returned to action after a second-half injury cut short his 2024-25 season.
Selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the third round (No. 67) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Los Angeles acquired Portillo in a trade for a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft on March 1, 2023. At the time, Portillo was finishing a standout career in which he twice led the University of Michigan to the Big Ten championship. Portillo signed a two-year entry-level contract on April 22, 2023.
He played 39 games in his first full pro season with Ontario in 2023-24 and then played in eight games in the Calder Cup Playoffs. In 24 games last season, he was 15-5-3 with a 2.82 GAA and .889 save percentage. His season ended Feb. 17, 2025, at Calgary (Calgary Flames) with an unspecified injury.
He started this season by allowing two or fewer goals in six of his first seven starts. He is 5-1-1 with a 2.26 GAA and .915 save percentage. However, he has not played since leaving a game at Calgary on Nov. 12 after playing the opening 2:51.