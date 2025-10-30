AHL notebook: But, Gridin among top rookies in Western Conference

The 90th season of the American Hockey League is underway, and youth is dominating the conversation around the NHL's top developmental league.

Here is a look at some of the top incoming rookies in the Western Conference, listed in alphabetical order. A look at the Eastern Conference prospect field can be found here.

Daniil But, Tucson (Utah Mammoth)

At 20 years old, But brought significant experience with him to Utah's training camp this fall but was unable to make the opening night roster. Through seven games with Tucson, he has five points (three goals, two assists).

Selected in the first round (No. 12) of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes, the forward won the Gagarin Cup with Torpedo Yaroslavl of the Kontinental Hockey League last season when he had had 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 54 regular-season games and one assist in 13 playoff games. He played 124 regular-season KHL games in parts of three seasons.

Igor Chernyshov, San Jose (San Jose Sharks)

As the Sharks continue to stock up prospects, Chernyshov is another in a growing list of young talent.

Shoulder surgery before the 2024-25 season limited the forward to 23 games with Sarnia of the Ontario Hockey League. However, he finished with 55 points (19 goals, 36 assists) and then had six points (two goals, four assists) in five playoff games. Chernyshov then went to the Sharks' AHL affiliate and played two regular-season games (one assist) and had one goal in his only Calder Cup Playoff game.

Selected by the Sharks in the second round (No. 33) of the 2024 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old has three assists in five games as an AHL rookie this season.

Matvei Gridin, Calgary (Calgary Flames)

With one season of experience in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Flames had enough confidence in Gridin to start him in the NHL; the 19-year-old forward had one goal in four games before being assigned to the AHL.

Selected in the first round (No. 28) of the 2024 draft, Gridin spent last season with Shawinigan of the QMJHL and had 79 points (36 goals, 43 assists) in 56 games; he led all QMJHL rookies in goals, assists, and points, was selected to the QMJHL All-Rookie Team, and was also named the QMJHL rookie of the year. Gridin was also named to the Canadian Hockey League All-Rookie Team

Through five AHL games for Calgary, Gridin has seven points (three goals, four assists).

Oliver Moore, Rockford (Chicago Blackhawks)

As with top prospects like Artyom Levshunov and Frank Nazar last season, the Blackhawks chose to have Moore grow the AHL.

Moore, who was selected by Chicago in the first round (No. 19) of the 2023 draft, played two seasons at the University of Minnesota and had 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 38 games last season. The 20-year-old forward then elected to turn pro and signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on March 29 and had four assists in nine NHL games. Moore has also won a gold medal with the United States at the IIHF World Junior Championship in each of the past two seasons.

Moore is tied for the AHL lead and is first among rookies with six goals in eight games for Rockford. His nine points are tied for fourth in the AHL and rank second among rookies.

Tom Willander, Abbotsford (Vancouver Canucks)

Abbotsford has one of the league's top rookies in Willander, a 20-year-old defenseman.

Selected by Vancouver in the first round (No. 11) of the 2023 draft, he elected to come to North America in 2023 and played two seasons at Boston University. Last season, he had 24 points (two goals, 22 assists) in 39 games and then signed a three-year entry-level contract with Vancouver on May 14. Willander has represented Sweden internationally and won a silver medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2024.

Willander, who made his NHL debut with the Canucks on Tuesday, has one goal and one assist in five games with Abbotsford this season.