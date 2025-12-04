NCAA notebook: Tracy of Minnesota State among top undrafted goalies to watch this season

Finding a goalie from the ranks of NCAA free agents is a challenge. There are a few undrafted goalies currently in the NHL, but not many.

Cam Talbot (University of Alabama-Huntsville) of the Detroit Red Wings and Charlie Lindgren (St. Cloud State University) of the Washington Capitals are established NHL goalies who never were drafted. Brandon Bussi (Western Michigan University) of the Carolina Hurricanes is off to a good start in his first NHL season after playing the previous four seasons in the minor leagues.

Scouts are making the rounds of college rinks each weekend with an eye out for goalies with NHL potential or who could provide organizational depth in the American Hockey League or ECHL.

Here, in alphabetical order, are 10 free agent goalies on the radar of NHL scouts this season.

Albin Boija, Maine

The junior from Sundsvall, Sweden, drew a lot of attention from NHL teams last season but decided to return to school.

He was one of four finalists for the Mike Richter Award as the top goalie in men's Division I hockey last season after going 23-8 with six ties, a 1.82 goals-against average, .928 save percentage and four shutouts in 37 games.

This season, the 22-year-old is 6-4 with one tie, a 2.55 GAA, .899 save percentage and two shutouts.

Boija attended Boston Bruins development camp in July.

Cameron Korpi, Union College

The sophomore is in his first season at Union after playing at the University of Michigan last season.

He was named to the Big Ten All-Rookie Team after going 7-6 with one tie, a 3.08 GAA and .904 save percentage in 18 games.

This season, the 21-year-old is 8-4 with two ties, a 1.87 GAA, .918 save percentage in 14 games, and he is tied for the NCAA lead with three shutouts.

Korpi also attended Bruins development camp during the offseason.

Joshua Kotai, Augustana University

The 22-year-old junior is 7-5 with one tie, a 1.93 GAA, .936 save percentage and one shutout in 13 games.

He also was selected play for the United States Collegiate Selects at the Spengler Cup in Switzerland from Dec. 26-31.

Kotai attended development camp with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the offseason.