Greatest Save Candidate: Bobrovsky goes all out to block Keller

Panthers goalie fills crease, makes save against Mammoth

FLA@UTA: Bobrovsky flashes the leather on Keller

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

All saves are worth it to a team playing defense, but this year thanks to the "Hyundai Hope on Wheels Greatest Save" program each stop will be worth a little more. The NHL has partnered with the NHLPA, The V Foundation and Hyundai Canada to make every save worth an additional $10 donation to pediatric cancer research. The program is projected to yield over $700,000 in donation money this season.

Clayton Keller thought he had a sure goal, but Sergei Bobrovsky thought otherwise.

The Florida Panthers goalie made an all-out effort to stop an open shot from Keller midway through the second period of the Panthers matchup against the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday at Delta Center.

After taking a feed from teammate Nick Schmaltz, Keller was left wide open in the far circle and looked to have a sure lane to the net.

Bobrovsky had to make a quick adjustment across the crease, but got there just in time to stop the puck with his glove, then ultimately finish the impressive save with his left pad.

