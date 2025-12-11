Greatest Save Candidate: Bobrovsky goes all out to block Keller

All saves are worth it to a team playing defense, but this year thanks to the "Hyundai Hope on Wheels Greatest Save" program each stop will be worth a little more. The NHL has partnered with the NHLPA, The V Foundation and Hyundai Canada to make every save worth an additional $10 donation to pediatric cancer research. The program is projected to yield over $700,000 in donation money this season.

Clayton Keller thought he had a sure goal, but Sergei Bobrovsky thought otherwise.

The Florida Panthers goalie made an all-out effort to stop an open shot from Keller midway through the second period of the Panthers matchup against the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday at Delta Center.