4 Nations Face-Off Live Blog: USA vs. Sweden

Welcome to the 4 Nations Face-Off. The final round robin game of the international best-on-best tournament is Monday in Boston between the United States and Canada. NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price is in TD Garden to provide all the sights, sounds and highlights from the game.
8:52 p.m. ET
We said a few minutes ago that Brady Tkachuk was back on the bench, but he has not been on the ice yet. He's sitting at right end of the bench opening the door for his teammates.
This is something to keep an eye on.
Some fan in a Sweden jersey just won a contest where he balanced a bunch of pucks on his face. He got booed of course. Then he turned around and displayed the Nylander and No. 88 on his jersey and the boos got a little louder.
Then they showed two guys dressed in revolutionary war costumes. Ok.
8:46 p.m. ET
Sweden has tied the game with 6:21 left in the first period on a shot from Gustav Nyquist to somehow slipped under Jake Oettinger.
Now the good news for the U.S., Brady Tkachuk is back on the bench after being gone for a few minutes.
Pretty funny moment during the power play: Victor Hedman lost his footing behind his own net and the crowd let him hear it - I'm sure not because he plays for Sweden, but his ties to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
During the Sweden timeout the DJ played "Ain't Talking Bout Love," by Van Halen. Now we are talking.
8:38 p.m. ET
First the bad news, Brady Tkachuk went down the tunnel after crashing hard into the net. We will keep an eye on him, but right now the U.S. is down the 10 forwards.
Now, even more bad news, after the U.S. fails to score on the power play, Matt Boldy goes off for interference.
The U.S. went on the power play when Elias Lindholm went off for delay of game.
Great job by the DJ, first he played "Goodbye to You" by Scandal and then "Breaking teh Law" by Judas Priest.
We only had one penalty in the fist game, so he didn't really have a chance to do any power play shtick.
For the Boldy penalty, the DJ played a song I didn't recognize, and neither did Shazam.
Interesting.
8:33 p.m. ET
The DJ just played -- wait for it -- Boston.
It was "Rock & Roll Band." I'm saying it right now, if I hear "Amanda" I'm outta here.
I'm happy for Chris Kreider. It had to kill him to not play in the first two games of this tournament, and for him to get a goal on his first shift -- in Boston -- well good for him.
8:27 p.m. ET
Zach Warenski is looking like Zach Orrenski out here, flying all over the place.
He already has an assist and two shots on goal.
We heard 3 Led Zeppelin songs during the first game, so let's see what we get tonight.
The "We Want Canada" chants have begun already. Can we get through this game first?
8:22 p.m. ET
Chris Kreider has entered the 4 Nations Face-Off.
The Rangers forward and Boston guy who was a scratch the first two games, scores 35 seconds into the game, banging in a rebound of a Zach Weresnki shot. Jack Eichel had the othe assist. That's one Boston guy (Kreider) from Wereski, from another Boston guy (Eichel).
And the "USA, USA" chants are loud.
Also, J.T. Miller just laid a hit against the boards, giving an indication that the U.S. is not going to sit back in this game. This place is buzzing.
By the way, Werenski went to University of Michigan, so Nick Cotsonika is bragging about it.
8:20 p.m. ET
Here is the starting lineup for the US.
Jack Eichel, Brady Tkachuk, Chris Kreider at forward
Zach Werenski and Noah Hanifin on defense
Jake Oettinger in goal.
Four of the five - not Werenski - have ties to Boston.
Pretty cool job by coach Mike Sullivan there.
8:02 p.m. ET
We have some more lineup news.
First, the U.S. is going with 17 skaters, six defense and 11 forwards. No Auston Matthews, no Matthew Tkachuk and no Charlie McAvoy.
Sweden is going with 11 forwards and seven defense, with Mika Zibanejad and Rickard Rakell sitting out.
For Sweden, the starters will be:
Adrian Kempe, Lucas Raymond and Elias Lindholm at foward
Gustav Forsling and Erik Karlsson on defense
Samuel Ersson in goal
The "USA, USA" chants have been going in the crowd since the players left the ice.
These fans are very pumped up for this game. I can't imagine what it's going to be like here on Thursday.
7:53 p.m ET
Warmups have ended and the fans are really starting to fill in here.
We had a spy outside of the arena who claimed all the bars were packed with hockey fans getting ready for this showdown. It's possible those bars will be full tomorrow morning with fans counting down to Thursday night.
And hey, in case you were wondering, Santa is here. Well, at least a guy who looked like him.
All kidding aside, it will be interesting to see how the U.S. plays this game. Sure, it wants to stay sharp for the game Thursday, but you also don't want to have anyone get hurt.
I'm not sure we'll see three fights in the first nine seconds, but I do expect an intense game, with the U.S. not only not wanting to lose its edge, but also go undefeated in this tournament.
7:40 p.m. ET
The big question of the day has been answsered. It appears Samuel Ersson will start in goal for Sweden. The Swedish coach would not reveal his plan this morning, much to the chagrin of Shawn Roarke, who went out to BU this morning to find out just that very nugget. There is a Raising Canes right next to the BU rink, but it was too early in the day and Shawn had to get back to TD Garden for Finland-Canada.
For the U.S., Jake Oettinger will start and I would bet we see Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman get some time as well to let him play in front of his hometown fans.
Also, Chris Kreider is in for Matthew Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson is in for Charlie McAvoy. We knew Tkachuk wouldn't play but we're not sure why McAvoy is out.
The U.S. got a huge cheer when it came on the ice. These fans are pumped to see these guys in action and the "USA, USA" chants have started.
Of course, after this one, all eyes will turn to Thursday when the U.S. plays Canada again. Our Nick Cotsonika wrote about the big game coming Thursday, you can read it here.
7:20 p.m. ET
We are about 50 minutes from puck drop in this game, but the championship of this tournament is already decided with Canada defeating Finland this afternoon, 5-3. That means on Thursday night we will get a rematch between the U.S. and Canada. In case you’ve been living under a rock the past few days, the U.S. topped Canada 3-1 on Saturday in a game that featured three fights in the first nine seconds and plenty of hard hits on both sides.
The Canada players tried to downplay the rematch after their win Monday; we will see what the U.S. players say after this one. Forward Matthew Tkachuk, who started the first fight on Saturday, will not play tonight, but should be good to go Thursday. Chris Kreider will play for the first time and defenseman Jake Sanderson will come in for Charlie McAvoy.
The arena is starting to fill up with fans who had to brave a cold and windy day in Boston today. In fact, most of them were in the food court in North Station about 90 minutes from puck drop.
And it was a very pro-USA crowd. We even spotted “Miracle on Ice” jerseys for Jim Craig and Mike Eruzione.
We’ll have any other lineup news when the warmups begin.
