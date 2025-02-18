4 Nations Face-Off Live Blog: USA vs. Sweden

8:52 p.m. ET

We said a few minutes ago that Brady Tkachuk was back on the bench, but he has not been on the ice yet. He's sitting at right end of the bench opening the door for his teammates.

This is something to keep an eye on.

Some fan in a Sweden jersey just won a contest where he balanced a bunch of pucks on his face. He got booed of course. Then he turned around and displayed the Nylander and No. 88 on his jersey and the boos got a little louder.

Then they showed two guys dressed in revolutionary war costumes. Ok.