4 Nations Face-Off Live Blog: United States vs. Canada

7:55 p.m. ET

Warmups are over and we are about 20 minutes from puck drop of what promises to be an epic night here in Boston.

Again, defenseman Josh Morrissey is out for Canada - I would make a Smiths jokes here if this wasn't such a big game -- and Thomas Harley is in. In case you missed it last week, Harley was actually born in the U.S. - no Springsteen joke either -- but his parents are Canadian, so he plays for Canada.

If Kreider is in for the U.S., well he's had an up-and-down season for the Rangers, so maybe he gets the chance to be the hero tonight.

I don't think anyone associated with this tournament expected it to become as big as it has become in under two weeks. But here we are for arguably the biggest international hockey game ever next to the "Miracle on Ice" game, which took place 45 years ago this Saturday.

Before we get started, just want to say again how much I appreciate those who read and gave me material for this blog. Also, the whole NHL.com team - the writers on the road and the editors and producers in the office - hope you enjoyed the coverage.