Welcome to the final game of the 4 Nations Face-Off. The United States and Canada will play each other for the second time in six days, with the U.S. winning 3-1 on Saturday in Montreal. NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price is in Boston to provide all the sights, sounds, highlights for what is going to be a historic night for hockey.
4 Nations Face-Off Live Blog: United States vs. Canada
Sights, sounds, highlights from TD Garden in Boston
8:40 p.m. ET
The crowd is leading the "USA, USA" chants in hopes of pick the U.S. up. MacKinnon's goal took some starch out of the crowd and has likely calmed Canada down a bit.
Clearly, the next goal in this game is huge. If Canada can somehow strike, well, that would be huge.
Speaking of MacKinnon, me and him made some social media buzz yesterday. I apparently asked a dumb question and he gave a great answer about what makes Connor McDavid so good.
Hey, if I'm going to be linked to someone on social media, I'll take big Nate any day of the week.
8:34 p.m. ET
Nathan MacKinnon has given Canada exactly what it needed, an early lead. He beats Connor Hellebuyck with a gorgeous wrist shot thorugh traffic at 4:48 of the first and well, let's see how the U.S. responds.
You can make an argument that MacKinnon, despite being the Hart Trophy winner last season, is still somewhat underappreciated outside the main hockey circles.
Well, the kid from Nova Scotia could change that tonight.
8:30 p.m. ET
Well, we made it through 10 seconds - actually 4 minutes - and no fights. It goes to show you how serious these guys are. No funny business tonight.
Well, as it type this, Brady Tkachuk starts a little trouble and the DJ plays "If You Want Blood (You've Got it)" by AC/DC. Nice touch.
I believe Brad Marchand of the Bruins just got booed in his own building. Wow
8:20 p.m. ET
The anthems are over and the place is going bananas.
Before the players took the ice, they showed a great hype video from ESPN, one that featured the Herb Brooks' speech from "Miracle," spliced in with the current USA team.
That only made the "USA, USA" chants louder.
This place is absolutely bonkers.
Then Wayne Gretzky came on the ice as Canada's honorary captain.
But them Mike Eruzione came on the ice wearing a Johnny Gaudreau USA jersey. What a moment.
By the way, the fact that Kurt Russell didn't get an Oscar for "Miracle" is the biggest crime in Hollywood history since Walter Matthau didn't get one for "Bad News Bears."
I did a radio spot on a station in lovely Regina, Saskatchew today and my take was the key for Canada was to survive the first five minutes - either keep the game even or get a lead.
For the U.S., it needs to play tough, but not cross the line and take a penalty and put Canada on the power play.
Let's see what happens.
Here we go.
8:10 p.m. ET
The players are about to come back onto the ice for the anthems, starting lineups and finally, puck drop.
This place is packed, loud, boisterous and ready for an epic night.
It's official, Chris Kreider, a Boston guy, is in the lineup and 30-goal-scorer Kyle Connor is scratched.
Mike Sullivan is opening up himself to second guessing if this doesn't work out, but that's why he's the boss.
Here are the starting lineups
For Canada
Brayden Point -- Mark Stone -- Connor McDavid at forward
Devon Toews and Cale Makar on defense
Jordan Binnington in goal
for the U.S.
Brady Tkachuk -- Jack Eichel -- Matthew Tkachuk at forward
Zach Werenski and Brock Faber on defense
Connor Hellebuyck in goal
7:55 p.m. ET
Warmups are over and we are about 20 minutes from puck drop of what promises to be an epic night here in Boston.
Again, defenseman Josh Morrissey is out for Canada - I would make a Smiths jokes here if this wasn't such a big game -- and Thomas Harley is in. In case you missed it last week, Harley was actually born in the U.S. - no Springsteen joke either -- but his parents are Canadian, so he plays for Canada.
If Kreider is in for the U.S., well he's had an up-and-down season for the Rangers, so maybe he gets the chance to be the hero tonight.
Speaking of up and down, elevators have been a running theme through this tournament.
First, our pal Per from Sweden got stuck in an elevator in New York on Monday. He luckily got out and made it here on time for the games.
Today, Hockey Hall of Famer Scott Burnside had to wait almost 15 minutes for an elevator at our hotel. I don't think I've ever seen him so upset. He's a pretty easy going guy and a tremendous writer, but I have learned now to not keep him waiting.
And when we finally got to TD Garden, the elevator that took us to the press room was more of a local than an express.
But we all made it.
It's been quite a 11 days since we all - well, except Dan Rosen - gathered in Montreal on Super Bowl Sunday to cover this tournament.
We've been through snowstorms, ice storms, wind storms, endless hours on the tarmac and countless gallons of Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts.
I don't think anyone associated with this tournament expected it to become as big as it has become in under two weeks. But here we are for arguably the biggest international hockey game ever next to the "Miracle on Ice" game, which took place 45 years ago this Saturday.
Before we get started, just want to say again how much I appreciate those who read and gave me material for this blog. Also, the whole NHL.com team - the writers on the road and the editors and producers in the office - hope you enjoyed the coverage.
7:35 p.m. ET
We have some breaking news here. Defenseman Josh Morrissey of Canada is out with an illness and Thomas Harley, who was brought in when Cale Makar missed the first U.S. game is back in.
That illness has been making the rounds around this whole tournament, which is why the U.S. had Brett Pesce and Tage Thompson come to Boston today.
The "USA, USA" chants are getting louder as more people file into TD Garden and the players take the ice.
It's probably about half-full right now, with some other fans getting "ready" in the nearby establishments. But I'm sure it will be standing room only once the puck drops.
But it's not an all U.S. crowd here, there are plenty of folks in Canada gear, and they are getting booed everytime they are shown on the big board.
We still don't know what the U.S. lineup will look like, but there were rumblings today that forward Chris Kreider would stay in the lineup and Kyle Connor would be a healhty scratch.
If Kreider is in for Connor, that is a huge move - and gamble - for U.S. coach Mike Sullivan.
Kreider did score against Sweden for the U.S., but he has not had a great season for the Rangers, with 20 points (16 goals, four assists) in 47 games. Connor had 69 points (30 goals, 39 assists) in 56 games. He's first among all U.S.-born NHL players in the league in goals and sixth overall.
Of course, defenseman Charlie McAvoy won't play, but word is he will be here to watch having left Mass General Hospital.
7:20 p.m.
We have about an hour to go before puck drop and this city is electric. I think it’s safe to say this might be the most anticipated hockey game in decades, probably since Canada defeated the U.S. in the 2010 Olympic gold-medal game in Vancouver. Sidney Crosby, who will play for Canada tonight, scored the OT goal.
How excited are people in this town? There was a line of fans outside the team gift shop in North Station at 10 a.m. this morning.
And at 6:49 p.m. ET, about 90 minutes from puck drop, there were already a good among of people in their seats soaking it all in. I even heard a few dueling “USA, USA,” “Canada, Canada” chants.
It’s even nuts outside. A bus ride from out hotel to the rink usually takes about 15 minutes but took about 40 tonight because of the traffic in the city and near the area.
Adding to the hype of this game is what happened Saturday in Montreal, when there were three fights in the first nine seconds and the U.S. won. Since then, Brandon Hagel of Canada and Matthew Tkahcuk – who squared off in the first fight – had traded verbal jabs.
We have some lineup changes tonight. There is a sense that Chris Kreider could stay in the lineup for the U.S. and Kyle Connor would be scratched. For Canada, Seth Jarvis is back in and Travis Konecny is out. We will know more during warmups.
One lineup change from the first meeting we already know is Canada will have superstar defenseman Cale Makar back in, while the U.S. will be missing Charlie McAvoy, who was a one-man wrecking crew in the first game. That could play a big role.
I’ll be back during warmups.
