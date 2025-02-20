Barkley, Brunson show love for U.S. before 4 Nations Face-Off championship

NBA Hall of Famer chats with Tkachuk, Knicks forward rocks team jersey

Barkley Brunson USA 4 Nations

© NBA on TNT / New York Knicks

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The United States hockey team is courting the love of current and former NBA players.

NBA Hall of Fame forward Charles Barkley and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson showed their support for the U.S. before the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game at TD Garden on Thursday.

Barkley FaceTimed with U.S. forward Matthew Tkachuk and Dylan Larkin to wish them luck in the final against Canada. The NBA on TNT analyst said he was excited to watch them play on his birthday.

The entire USA team signed a jersey to Barkley as a gift to wear for the game.

Brunson sported a USA hockey jersey as he arrived at Madison Square Garden for the Knicks game against the Chicago Bulls.

The Knicks star wore New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox’s No. 23 jersey, his fellow MSG tenant, as he walked into the arena.

Is it time for tip-off? Oh wait...

Short Shifts

McAvoy supports U.S. on social media before 4 Nations Face-Off final

Empire State Building, CN Tower light up with U.S., Canada colors before 4 Nations final

Canada wins 4 Nations Face-Off title in EA Sports NHL simulation

Matthew Tkachuk joins TNT broadcast booth during USA-Sweden 4 Nations game

Binghamton Black Bears captain scores sliding highlight-reel goal

McDavid opens scoring with sweet backhand against U.S. in 4 Nations

Kittle hangs with Forsbergs at 4 Nations Face-Off

MacKinnon, Werenski surprised with well wishes from family, friends before 4 Nations

Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 14

Make-A-Wish teen reads U.S. starting lineup before 4 Nations Face-Off

Marchand calls himself Canada's ‘biggest fan’ in mic’d up moment after OT win

Finnish NBA star Markkanen rocks Finland's 4 Nations jersey

Gustavsson robs Toews with impressive blocker save in 4 Nations opening night

Lemieux gets Canadian crowd roaring at 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL's new 'Tricky' ad has players unimpressed with each other's best moves

Celebrini, Hutson celebrate with Boston University after Beanpot Championship

QMJHL to rename Rookie of the Year trophy after Crosby

Flyers congratulate Eagles on social media after Super Bowl victory