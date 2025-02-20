Barkley, Brunson show love for U.S. before 4 Nations Face-Off championship

The United States hockey team is courting the love of current and former NBA players.

NBA Hall of Fame forward Charles Barkley and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson showed their support for the U.S. before the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game at TD Garden on Thursday.

Barkley FaceTimed with U.S. forward Matthew Tkachuk and Dylan Larkin to wish them luck in the final against Canada. The NBA on TNT analyst said he was excited to watch them play on his birthday.

The entire USA team signed a jersey to Barkley as a gift to wear for the game.

Brunson sported a USA hockey jersey as he arrived at Madison Square Garden for the Knicks game against the Chicago Bulls.