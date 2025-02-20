3 Keys: Canada vs. United States, 4 Nations Face-Off championship

CANADA (1-1-0-1) vs. UNITED STATES (2-0-0-1)
4 Nations Face-Off championship, TD Garden, Boston
8 p.m. ET; Disney+, ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS
BOSTON -- For country.
That's what the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game Thursday is about; a game between the United States and Canada, a rematch south of the border, yes, for the title, but really for national pride and the international hockey supremacy that goes with it.
"For me, we're here to celebrate a game," Canada coach Jon Cooper said. "If after this game all the little girls out there and boys out there that are inspired by the players that play this game and how they compete, if they, after watching tonight, go and become hockey players, that's the real win, not who wins on the ice."
The United States won the first game against Canada 3-1 at Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday. That victory clinched its berth into the championship game. Canada earned its way into the final by defeating Finland 5-3 at TD Garden on Monday.
"Whether you like hockey or not, I think our team has helped grow the game here in this country already," U.S. forward Matthew Tkachuk said. "I think a win could just knock that door right down and open up a whole new wave of hockey players across the country."
Canada has won four of the previous five best-on-best international tournaments (2002 Salt Lake Olympics, 2010 Vancouver Olympics, 2014 Sochi Olympics, 2016 World Cup of Hockey). It has won nine of 13 overall involving NHL players going back to the 1976 Canada Cup.
The U.S. hasn't won a best-on-best tournament since it defeated Canada in the 1996 World Cup of Hockey -- the only best-on-best tournament the U.S. has won.
"I think for us, USA and Canada have always hated each other on the ice, right?" U.S. defenseman Brock Faber said. "That's how I look at it. I think that's how all the guys look at it. It's nothing more than just the hatred we have for each other on the ice. When you're born in Canada, as a hockey player, it's all you know is to just not like the United States. It's the same with a hockey player wearing red, white and blue when it comes to Team Canada. It's always been a rivalry. That hatred just comes from ever since I started playing hockey and I think a lot of those guys would say the same thing."