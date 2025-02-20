U.S.-Canada rematch must-see culmination of 4 Nations Face-Off

BOSTON -- The driving distance between Winnipeg and Boston is 1,763 miles, much of it on snow-covered highways through seemingly endless forests.

For a group of friends of Canadian forward Seth Jarvis, it didn't matter.

Nothing was going to stop them from attending the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game between Canada and the United States at TD Garden on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; Disney+, ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

Not blizzards. Not icy roads. And certainly not the cancelled flight that was supposed to fly them here for the game.

“When that happened, five of them piled into an SUV and drove down here," Jarvis said Thursday morning. “Thirty hours. Yeah, I think that's what the drive was. They did it straight. They switched off (the driving)."

Whatever it took, they were not going to miss this one.

“These are my buddies since 6-, 7-years-old, since I started playing hockey," Jarvis said. “These are the guys who are basically family …

“It shows how crazy Canadians are, I guess, It means a lot to everybody. And that's just an example of it."