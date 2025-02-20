Panthers have plenty of rooting interest in 4 Nations Face-Off championship

When asked about Matthew Tkachuk stirring things up, Florida forward Carter Verhaeghe laughed.
“Pretty standard for him,” Verhaeghe said. “Not a surprise. I knew he was going to do something. That’s him.”
For obvious reasons, the Panthers have a high interest in what happens tonight.
Ekblad, who is from Windsor, Ontario, plans to watch the game with his family at a local steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale.
Ekblad said the intensity of last Saturday’s game between the United States and Canada will be hard to match.
“As a fan, that was a beautiful thing to watch,” Ekblad said.
Before the tournament started, Maurice said he did not expect the teams' efforts to ramp up to the playoff level until the final, but the action has been fast and furious since the tournament began in Montreal on Feb. 12.
Maurice, who is also Canadian, stayed true to his statement before the tournament began: He has no rooting interest in the game.
But, as he has throughout it, Maurice will be watching.
“Cheer for your guys, right? You've got three players left,” Maurice said. “The rooting interest is, just stay healthy. That’s it. I just want everyone to end healthy. But the spectacle as a fan, I’m looking forward to watching this game. The tension of it, you just don’t get this kind of juice in the middle of a hockey season.’’
Ekblad echoed that sentiment.
The Panthers, after all, have 25 games remaining in the regular season before they try to defend the Stanley Cup.
“I just hope all my teammates come home healthy,” Ekblad said. “But it has been fun to watch.’’