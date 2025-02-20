Panthers have plenty of rooting interest in 4 Nations Face-Off championship

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Of all the teams in the NHL, the Florida Panthers had a unique perspective of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Panthers had a League-high eight players among the four teams in the tournament, and with at least one player on each team, were guaranteed at least one of their own coming back to South Florida a champion.

The United States faces Canada in the championship at TD Garden on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; Disney+, ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

Either U.S. forward Matthew Tkachuk or Canada forwards Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett will return victorious from Boston.

All three are expected to be back with the Panthers on Saturday, when they resume the NHL season against the Seattle Kraken at Amerant Bank Arena.