Panthers score four straight goals, rally past Red Wings

Sam Reinhart, Gustav Forsling and Lars Eller also scored, and Carter Verhaeghe had three assists for the Panthers (11-7-2), who have won two in a row. Akira Schmid made 24 saves.

J.T. Compher, Andreas Englund, Lucas Raymond and Marco Kasper scored for the Red Wings (7-10-3), who have lost five in a row. Moritz Seider had two assists, and John Gibson made 24 saves.

The Panthers trailed by three in the final minute of the second period before Forsling cut it to 4-2 at 19:42, scoring on a wrist shot from the point that beat a screened Gibson to the glove side.

Lundell then made it 4-3 at 2:32 of the third, three seconds after a Florida power play expired. Verhaeghe’s shot deflected off the shin of Englund in the slot, with the puck landing near Lundell, who stuffed it in at the right side.

Eller tied it at 4-4 at 16:29. Niko Mikkola picked off a clearing pass along the left boards deep in the Detroit zone and passed out of the left corner to Eller in front, where the forward batted the puck out of the air and into the right side of the net.

Lundell followed by making it 5-4 at 17:20. Brady Tkachuk got the rebound of his own miss and sent a no-look backhand pass across the slot while falling to the ice before Lundell finished from low in the right face-off circle.

Florida made it 1-0 at 3:52 of the first period when Reinhart took a pass from Verhaeghe in the left circle and sent a backhanded shot past Gibson.

Detroit scored the next four goals.

Compher tied it 1-1 just 15 seconds after Reinhart’s goal. Carter Mazur sprung Compher on a breakaway, and he got the puck in stride at the blue line, skated in on Schmid and scored on the backhand at 4:07.

Englund gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead at 13:14. His low shot from just inside the blue line deflected off the stick of Panthers defenseman Seth Jones and went over Schmid’s glove.

Raymond pushed it to 3-1 at 17 seconds of the second when his floating shot hit Jones and went past Schmid.

Kasper extended the lead to 4-1 at 12:08, tipping a shot by William Wallinder off the left post and in. It was Kasper’s first goal of the season after he came off injured reserve on Tuesday.